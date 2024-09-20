General Hand (Masvingo & Bulawayo)

Job Description

Secondary Book Press (Pvt) Ltd is inviting applications from suitably qualified personnel to fill in the post of a General Hand. The incumbent will report to the Sales Person.

Duties and Responsibilities

Welcomes customers by greeting and offering them assistance.

Advises customers information on products.

Displays merchandise to promote sales, packing customers` orders and counting stocks.

Ensuring the workplace is clean.

Receiving and dispatching stock.

Assisting in cross-selling and upselling the company products during customer interaction.

Assisting in helping customers to make selections by building customer confidence; offering suggestions and opinions.

Assisting in keeping customers informed by notifying them of preferred customer sales and future merchandise of potential interest.

Answering customer questions about credit terms, products, prices and availability.

Assisting in processing quotations, orders, delivery notes and receipts.

Assisting in maintaining records related to sales.

Elevates complaints to management.

Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

Any other general duties that may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

Should have 5 “O Levels” including English Language.

Experience in general work and customer care is an added advantage.

Ability to speak IsiNdebele for Bulawayo branch is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

All interested and qualified candidates must email their application, current CVs, copies of educational or professional qualifications to: careers@secondarybookpress.co.zw, learly state the POSITION and BRANCH you are applying for in the subject line of your email**

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.