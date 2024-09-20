General Hand (Masvingo & Bulawayo)
Job Description
Secondary Book Press (Pvt) Ltd is inviting applications from suitably qualified personnel to fill in the post of a General Hand. The incumbent will report to the Sales Person.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Welcomes customers by greeting and offering them assistance.
- Advises customers information on products.
- Displays merchandise to promote sales, packing customers` orders and counting stocks.
- Ensuring the workplace is clean.
- Receiving and dispatching stock.
- Assisting in cross-selling and upselling the company products during customer interaction.
- Assisting in helping customers to make selections by building customer confidence; offering suggestions and opinions.
- Assisting in keeping customers informed by notifying them of preferred customer sales and future merchandise of potential interest.
- Answering customer questions about credit terms, products, prices and availability.
- Assisting in processing quotations, orders, delivery notes and receipts.
- Assisting in maintaining records related to sales.
- Elevates complaints to management.
- Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.
- Any other general duties that may be assigned from time to time.
Qualifications and Experience
- Should have 5 “O Levels” including English Language.
- Experience in general work and customer care is an added advantage.
- Ability to speak IsiNdebele for Bulawayo branch is an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
All interested and qualified candidates must email their application, current CVs, copies of educational or professional qualifications to: careers@secondarybookpress.co.zw, learly state the POSITION and BRANCH you are applying for in the subject line of your email**
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 24 September 2024
Secondary Book Press
Secondary Book Press is an independent publishing company that focuses on publishing books from Early Childhood Development (ECD) to Tertiary Level. It was established under Private Business Corporation (Chapter 24:11) with the aim of producing quality books that can help the education sector in Africa to grow to its full potential but it started trading in April 2018 after the invention of the New Curriculum in Zimbabwe.