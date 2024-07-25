Graduate Intern - Finance (Harare)

Job Description

Catholic Relief Services is the official international humanitarian agency of the Catholic community in the United States of America. CRS works to save, protect, and transform lives in need in more than 100 countries, without regard of race, religion, or nationality. CRS’ relief and development work is accomplished through programs of emergence response, HIV, health, agriculture, education, microfinance, and peacebuilding. Registered in Zimbabwe, CRS has been supporting program activities in Zimbabwe since1989 and has long-standing relationships with Church and non-Church partners and communities throughout the country. Zimbabwe program implements projects through partner organizations in various districts in the areas of food security and agricultural livelihoods, water and sanitation and youth.

The successful candidate will provide timely & comprehensive information, clerical, as well as accounting services to assist the Finance Department in executing its processes and delivering services that support high-quality programs of serving the poor and vulnerable groups. As part of an experienced Finance team, s/he will deliver quality support by applying clearly defined accounting and financial reporting processes, procedures, and service standards.

Duties and Responsibilities

Completing standard financial documents (vouchers, debit advices, wire transfer requests, checks, etc.) following a sample template or using a portal in line with prescribed guidelines and circulate as needed.

Providing administrative and clerical support to financial transactions processing which includes but not limited to preparing, typing, photocopying, and scanning related documentation.

Filing accounting and financial reporting documentation as instructed.

Compiling supporting documentation (liquidation/receipt package) to support processing of financial transactions. Communicating with staff, subrecipients, partners, suppliers and following up on required documents.

Performing data entry function of financial transactions and recording following validation by next-level Finance staff.

Responsible for filing, packaging, and submitting records for archiving.

Monitoring the shared drive of uploaded payments for processing and providing feedback to initiators where required.

Assisting with external audits (i.e pulling, scanning, and filing documents)

Sharing supporting documents with auditors.

Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Finance, Business Administration, or any other related field.

At least 1-year Industrial Attachment working experience in a similar environment.

Experience working in an international NGO environment will be an added advantage.

Experience using MS Office packages (Excel, Word, PowerPoint) is required as well as knowledge of a financial accounting package or software.

Other

How to Apply

Those who meet the above criteria are invited to submit their applications together with a cover letter and detailed Curriculum Vitae that includes names and email addresses of three traceable references. Applications should be clearly marked with the position applied for, i.e., “Finance Graduate Intern” in the email subject line. Please submit your applications by Friday, 26 July 2024, to The Country Representative at the following email address: Zimbabwe.crs@crs.org.