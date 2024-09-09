Graduate intern: Quality Unit (Harare)

Job Description

The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) is inviting qualified, honest, self-motivated and hardworking applicants for the above mentioned post.

Reporting to Quality Manager in the Quality Unit, the incumbent will be responsible for the following under supervision:

Duties and Responsibilities

Improve internal effectiveness on document reviews, formatting and implementation.

Receipt of samples and release of test reports to customers by Samples Repository office.

Attend to customer queries.

Assist with timely processing of laboratory invoices for analysed samples.

Assist with receipt and completion of documents for all MCAZ samples.

Assist with dispensing of samples to the relevant units/divisions.

Timely distribution of all approved MCAZ Quality documents.

Assist in samples handling duties including stock take.

Maintain proper filing of Quality documents in the Quality Office.

Qualifications and Experience

BSc Biochemistry/ Biological Sciences/ Chemistry degree.

Understanding of Quality Management Systems.

Understanding of compliance to procedures and guidelines.

Good communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants should send their curriculum vitae, certified copies of qualifications, experience and expected salary and benefits to: