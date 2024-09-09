Graduate intern: Quality Unit (Harare)
Job Description
The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) is inviting qualified, honest, self-motivated and hardworking applicants for the above mentioned post.
Reporting to Quality Manager in the Quality Unit, the incumbent will be responsible for the following under supervision:
Duties and Responsibilities
- Improve internal effectiveness on document reviews, formatting and implementation.
- Receipt of samples and release of test reports to customers by Samples Repository office.
- Attend to customer queries.
- Assist with timely processing of laboratory invoices for analysed samples.
- Assist with receipt and completion of documents for all MCAZ samples.
- Assist with dispensing of samples to the relevant units/divisions.
- Timely distribution of all approved MCAZ Quality documents.
- Assist in samples handling duties including stock take.
- Maintain proper filing of Quality documents in the Quality Office.
Qualifications and Experience
- BSc Biochemistry/ Biological Sciences/ Chemistry degree.
- Understanding of Quality Management Systems.
- Understanding of compliance to procedures and guidelines.
- Good communication skills.
How to Apply
Applicants should send their curriculum vitae, certified copies of qualifications, experience and expected salary and benefits to:
The Director-General
Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe
106 Baines Avenue/ Corner Third Street
P O Box 10559
HARARE
NB: The MCAZ is an equal opportunity employer. Female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Deadline: 09 September 2024
Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ)
Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) is a statutory body established by an act of Parliament, The Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act (MASCA) [Chapter 15.03]. MCAZ is a successor of the Drugs Control Council (DCC) and the Zimbabwe Regional Drug Control Laboratory (ZRDCL). DCC was established by an Act of Parliament in 1969.
Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) is responsible for protecting public and animal health by ensuring that accessible medicines and allied substances and medical devices are safe, effective and of good quality through enforcement of adherence to standards by manufacturers and distributors.