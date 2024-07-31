Graduate Trainee: Helpdesk

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post in the ICT Department.

Duties and Responsibilities

Installation and testing of new software.

Ensuring the antivirus software is installed, kept up-to-date and working properly on all stations.

Checking new computer equipment on arrival and installing as appropriate.

Maintaining computer peripheral equipment such as scanners, printers, whiteboards and projectors by ensuring that these are prepared and ready to be used.

Setting up, maintaining and removing user network accounts where appropriate.

Liaising with external suppliers for the repair of equipment under warranty or maintenance contract;

Carrying routine network maintenance tasks.

Providing leadership to Technicians.

Any other duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

A first degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Networking Engineering or its equivalent passed with at least an Upper Second (2.1) degree class.

An appreciation of computer software and hardware.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should apply online at: https://jobs.buse.ac.zw. They should attach one set of their application that is merged into one continuous pdf format consisting of the following: application letter, certified copies of Educational certificates, National ID, Birth Certificate and CVs giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses. The cover letter should be addressed to

The Assistant Registrar- Human Resources