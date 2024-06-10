Head of Strategic Information & Evaluation: Volunteer (Harare)

Job Description

Action for Youth Foundation Trust is a registered not-for-profit, non-governmental organization that seeks to create safe and conducive violent-free environment to Youths living with HIV, Orphans & Vulnerable Children and Youths in Key & Vulnerable Populations in Zimbabwe.

The organization is seeking to engage a Head of Strategic Information and Evaluation to lead the Monitoring, Evaluation, Research and Accountability Department at a voluntary basis and part time basis.

Duties and Responsibilities

Providing guidance on Monitoring, Evaluation, Research & Accountability decision making processes.

Providing support in establishing organizational targets in accordance with budgets and timelines.

Supporting the programs team in implementing activities.

Conducting Data Quality Assessments with other SIE Teams.

Any other duties assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

At least a Post-graduate qualification in Monitoring & Evaluation.

Bachelor degree in any Social Sciences is a must.

At least 3 years experience holding an M&E role at an organization is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

To apply send your resume and cover letter to: recruitmentafyftrust@gmail.com on or before the deadline (10/06/24).