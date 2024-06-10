Pindula|Search Pindula
Action for Youth Foundation Trust

Head of Strategic Information & Evaluation: Volunteer (Harare)

Action for Youth Foundation Trust
Jun. 10, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Action for Youth Foundation Trust is a registered not-for-profit, non-governmental organization that seeks to create safe and conducive violent-free environment to Youths living with HIV, Orphans & Vulnerable Children and Youths in Key & Vulnerable Populations in Zimbabwe.

The organization is seeking to engage a Head of Strategic Information and Evaluation to lead the Monitoring, Evaluation, Research and Accountability Department at a voluntary basis and part time basis.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Providing guidance on Monitoring, Evaluation, Research & Accountability decision making processes.
  • Providing support in establishing organizational targets in accordance with budgets and timelines.
  • Supporting the programs team in implementing activities.
  • Conducting Data Quality Assessments with other SIE Teams.
  • Any other duties assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least a Post-graduate qualification in Monitoring & Evaluation.
  • Bachelor degree in any Social Sciences is a must.
  • At least 3 years experience holding an M&E role at an organization is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

To apply send your resume and cover letter to: recruitmentafyftrust@gmail.com on or before the deadline (10/06/24).

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Action for Youth Foundation Trust

Action for Youth Foundation Trust is a not-for-profit, non-governmental organization registered as a Trust under section 20:03 in Zimbabwe. Intends to provide quality support to Youths in Key Populations, Orphans and Vulnerable Children and Youths living with HIV.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Action for Youth Foundation Trust
Action for Youth Foundation Trust

Finance Assistant: Volunteer (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback