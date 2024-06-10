Head of Strategic Information & Evaluation: Volunteer (Harare)
Job Description
Action for Youth Foundation Trust is a registered not-for-profit, non-governmental organization that seeks to create safe and conducive violent-free environment to Youths living with HIV, Orphans & Vulnerable Children and Youths in Key & Vulnerable Populations in Zimbabwe.
The organization is seeking to engage a Head of Strategic Information and Evaluation to lead the Monitoring, Evaluation, Research and Accountability Department at a voluntary basis and part time basis.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Providing guidance on Monitoring, Evaluation, Research & Accountability decision making processes.
- Providing support in establishing organizational targets in accordance with budgets and timelines.
- Supporting the programs team in implementing activities.
- Conducting Data Quality Assessments with other SIE Teams.
- Any other duties assigned by the supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least a Post-graduate qualification in Monitoring & Evaluation.
- Bachelor degree in any Social Sciences is a must.
- At least 3 years experience holding an M&E role at an organization is an added advantage.
How to Apply
To apply send your resume and cover letter to: recruitmentafyftrust@gmail.com on or before the deadline (10/06/24).
Action for Youth Foundation Trust
