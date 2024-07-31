Head Strategy – Strategy Research & Innovation– Level 5 (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned post within the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) – an equal opportunity employer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Coordinates ZIMRA strategic planning process and ensure adherence to the Planning Calendar.

Facilitates Strategic Planning Conferences and Review Workshops.

Produces the ZIMRA Strategy documents namely the Five Year Strategy, Agency Strategic Performance Plan and the Programme Strategic Performance Plans.

Provides advice to Senior Management on project prioritisation and strategic fit.

Provides IRBM technical support to all divisions in the formulation of Sub-Programme Strategic Performance Plans to ensure alignment with the Corporate Strategy.

Ensures management performance measurement metrics are aligned to the Corporate Strategy.

Produces Performance Contracts for the Board Chair and Commissioner General and assist all Heads of Divisions in producing IRBM Compliant Performance Contracts.

Tracks strategy implementation and assisting divisions with their strategy reporting obligations to ensure timely reporting.

Develops ZIMRA Key Performance Indicators to monitor Performance and Results

Conducts regular Strategy Monitoring and Evaluation.

Produces quarterly and annual strategy performance reports.

Leads automation of the ZIMRA Corporate Dashboard.

Coordinates Strategy Implementation and Monitoring Committee Meetings.

Identifies key strategic risks and ensure they are managed, reported or escalated as appropriate.

Writes ZIMRA Annual Reports including design layout, printing and distribution.

Coordinates the ZIMRA Change Management Programme including preparing stakeholders for reforms and change.

Any other duties as assigned by the Director Strategy, Research and Innovation.

Qualifications and Experience

BSc Honours Degree in Business Studies /Management/Economics/Accounting or Social Science.

MBA or Master’s Degree in Strategic Management, Monitoring and Evaluation or Equivalent.

Additional qualifications in Project Management and M & E an added advantage.

Knowledge of ZIMRA Processes and Systems.

Sound knowledge of taxes.

Minimum of five (5) years’ professional experience in Corporate Strategy or Research & Policy.

Clean Class four (4) driver’s licence.

Skills & Competencies:

In – depth knowledge of Integrated Results Based Management and Monitoring & Evaluation.

Ability to collect, compile and analyse data and prepare comprehensive reports.

Ability to manage and coordinate projects.

Strong strategic thinking and analytical skills.

Good organisational and interpersonal skills.

Maintains high levels of confidentiality and discretion with sensitive information.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae by 9 August 2024. All applications should be emailed to: ZimraRecruitment@zimra.co.zw clearly stating the position applied for and addressed to: