Housekeeping Supervisor (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in a vacancy that has arisen in the organization.

Duties and Responsibilities

Organize, supervise and train workers in cleaning as per hotel standard.

Establish standard and procedures for work.

Manage department budget and resources.

Maintain high standards of cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation within the hotel.

Ensure compliance with safety and sanitation policies.

Recommend service improvements to management.

Check rooms and common areas, including stairways and lounge area for cleanliness.

Schedule shifts and arrange for replacements in case of absence.

Respond to customer complaints and special requests.

Monitor and replenish cleaning products stock.

Submit weekly activity reports.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma/ Degree in Tourism, Hospitality and Management.

At least 3 years working experience in similar role.

Masters is an added advantage.

Articulate, confident communicator at all levels both with colleagues and clients.

Other

How to Apply

Interested qualified candidates should send their applications to Human Resources Department, through email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, stating the job applied for in the email subject.