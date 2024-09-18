Housekeeping Supervisor (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in a vacancy that has arisen in the organization.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Organize, supervise and train workers in cleaning as per hotel standard.
- Establish standard and procedures for work.
- Manage department budget and resources.
- Maintain high standards of cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation within the hotel.
- Ensure compliance with safety and sanitation policies.
- Recommend service improvements to management.
- Check rooms and common areas, including stairways and lounge area for cleanliness.
- Schedule shifts and arrange for replacements in case of absence.
- Respond to customer complaints and special requests.
- Monitor and replenish cleaning products stock.
- Submit weekly activity reports.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma/ Degree in Tourism, Hospitality and Management.
- At least 3 years working experience in similar role.
- Masters is an added advantage.
- Articulate, confident communicator at all levels both with colleagues and clients.
Other
How to Apply
Interested qualified candidates should send their applications to Human Resources Department, through email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, stating the job applied for in the email subject.
Croco Motors
Croco Motors is the flagship subsidiary of Croco Holdings which owns the company 100%. Croco Motors operates the Ford, Mazda, UD Trucks, KIA, Eicher and Volvo franchises. The company is also a dealer for Nissan, Datsun, Toyota, Renault, Higer and Yutong. Croco Motors’ key product segments are new vehicles, vehicle service and the sale of spare parts & accessories. Other value-added services offered include tyre fitment, wheel alignment & wheel balancing and rhino lining. Key divisions are Croco Ford & Mazda, Croco Nissan, Croco Toyota, Croco Commercial, Renault Zimbabwe, Kia Zimbabwe, Auto Body Centre and Pitstop. Croco Motors has operations in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Chiredzi, Selous, Mutare and Victoria Falls.