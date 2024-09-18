Pindula|Search Pindula
Croco Motors

Housekeeping Supervisor (Harare)

Croco Motors
Aug. 25, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in a vacancy that has arisen in the organization.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Organize, supervise and train workers in cleaning as per hotel standard.
  • Establish standard and procedures for work.
  • Manage department budget and resources.
  • Maintain high standards of cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation within the hotel.
  • Ensure compliance with safety and sanitation policies.
  • Recommend service improvements to management.
  • Check rooms and common areas, including stairways and lounge area for cleanliness.
  • Schedule shifts and arrange for replacements in case of absence.
  • Respond to customer complaints and special requests.
  • Monitor and replenish cleaning products stock.
  • Submit weekly activity reports.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma/ Degree in Tourism, Hospitality and Management.
  • At least 3 years working experience in similar role.
  • Masters is an added advantage.
  • Articulate, confident communicator at all levels both with colleagues and clients.

Other

How to Apply

Interested qualified candidates should send their applications to Human Resources Department, through email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, stating the job applied for in the email subject.

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Croco Motors

Website
+263 242 759888
sales@crocomotors.co.zw

Croco Motors is the flagship subsidiary of Croco Holdings which owns the company 100%. Croco Motors operates the Ford, Mazda, UD Trucks, KIA, Eicher and Volvo franchises. The company is also a dealer for Nissan, Datsun, Toyota, Renault, Higer and Yutong. Croco Motors’ key product segments are new vehicles, vehicle service and the sale of spare parts & accessories. Other value-added services offered include tyre fitment, wheel alignment & wheel balancing and rhino lining. Key divisions are Croco Ford & Mazda, Croco Nissan, Croco Toyota, Croco Commercial, Renault Zimbabwe, Kia Zimbabwe, Auto Body Centre and Pitstop. Croco Motors has operations in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Chiredzi, Selous, Mutare and Victoria Falls.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Traverze Travel
Traverze Travel

Reservations & Admin (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback