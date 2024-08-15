Human Resource Clerk (Mutorashanga)
Job Description
Zimasco (Pvt) Limited, a major player in Zimbabwe’s Ferrochrome Production, has an exciting and challenging career opportunity at its Mining Division based in Mutorashanga.
Applications are invited from suitably qualified, competent and experienced individuals to fill the vacant position on contract basis, renewable subject to performance.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Human Resource Management clerical duties.
- Housing leases processing.
- SHE inspections and action plans.
- Coordination of departmental SHE meetings.
- Records management.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in Human Resources Management.
- Membership of IMPZ is an added advantage
- At least 5 O levels including Mathematics and English.
- At least 2 years’ experience in Human Resource Management, preferably in a Mining environment
- Excellent knowledge of Microsoft excel and word.
- Ability to work under pressure.
- Deadline driven and pro-active.
- Good communication and time management skills
Other
How to Apply
Applications from persons meeting the above stated requirements together with detailed curriculum vitae and proof of qualifications to be submitted to:
The Human Resource Officer
Re: “HUMAN RESOURCE CLERK”
Zimasco (Private) Limited
P.O. Box 50
MUTORASHANGA
OR Email to: recruitment@zimasco.co.zw
NB: Only applications from short-listed candidates will be acknowledged
Deadline: 16 August 2024
Zimasco (Pvt) Limited
Established in 1926 as an exporter of chromite ore, ZIMASCO is the Largest integrated ferrochrome producer in Zimbabwe. It is a Chrome mining and smelting company based in Mtorashanga, Shurugwi, Kwekwe and headquartered in Harare.