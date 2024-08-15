Human Resource Clerk (Mutorashanga)

Job Description

Zimasco (Pvt) Limited, a major player in Zimbabwe’s Ferrochrome Production, has an exciting and challenging career opportunity at its Mining Division based in Mutorashanga.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified, competent and experienced individuals to fill the vacant position on contract basis, renewable subject to performance.

Duties and Responsibilities

Human Resource Management clerical duties.

Housing leases processing.

SHE inspections and action plans.

Coordination of departmental SHE meetings.

Records management.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Human Resources Management.

Membership of IMPZ is an added advantage

At least 5 O levels including Mathematics and English.

At least 2 years’ experience in Human Resource Management, preferably in a Mining environment

Excellent knowledge of Microsoft excel and word.

Ability to work under pressure.

Deadline driven and pro-active.

Good communication and time management skills

How to Apply

Applications from persons meeting the above stated requirements together with detailed curriculum vitae and proof of qualifications to be submitted to: