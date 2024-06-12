Human Resources Assistant: Volunteer (Harare)
Job Description
Action for Youth Foundation Trust is a registered not-for-profit, non-governmental organization that seeks to create safe and conducive violent-free environment to Youths living with HIV, Orphans & Vulnerable Children and Youths in Key & Vulnerable Populations in Zimbabwe.
The organization is seeking to engage a Human Resources Assistant to support the Operations Department at a voluntary basis.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assisting the Senior Human Resources Officer during the recruitment processes.
- Conducting shortlisting and interviews during recruitment activities.
- Contracts issuing and management.
- Report writing.
- Staff & Beneficiary safeguarding.
- Any other duties assigned by the supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least a Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resources Management or Industrial Psychology.
- A minimum of 2 years experience at a similar role.
Other
How to Apply
To apply send your resume and cover letter to: recruitmentafyftrust@gmail.com on or before the deadline (10/06/24). Indicate the position on the subject line
