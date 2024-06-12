Human Resources Assistant: Volunteer (Harare)

Job Description

Action for Youth Foundation Trust is a registered not-for-profit, non-governmental organization that seeks to create safe and conducive violent-free environment to Youths living with HIV, Orphans & Vulnerable Children and Youths in Key & Vulnerable Populations in Zimbabwe.

The organization is seeking to engage a Human Resources Assistant to support the Operations Department at a voluntary basis.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assisting the Senior Human Resources Officer during the recruitment processes.

Conducting shortlisting and interviews during recruitment activities.

Contracts issuing and management.

Report writing.

Staff & Beneficiary safeguarding.

Any other duties assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

At least a Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resources Management or Industrial Psychology.

A minimum of 2 years experience at a similar role.

How to Apply

To apply send your resume and cover letter to: recruitmentafyftrust@gmail.com on or before the deadline (10/06/24). Indicate the position on the subject line