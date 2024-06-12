Pindula|Search Pindula
Action for Youth Foundation Trust

Human Resources Assistant: Volunteer (Harare)

Action for Youth Foundation Trust
Jun. 10, 2024
Job Description

Action for Youth Foundation Trust is a registered not-for-profit, non-governmental organization that seeks to create safe and conducive violent-free environment to Youths living with HIV, Orphans & Vulnerable Children and Youths in Key & Vulnerable Populations in Zimbabwe.

The organization is seeking to engage a Human Resources Assistant to support the Operations Department at a voluntary basis.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Assisting the Senior Human Resources Officer during the recruitment processes.
  • Conducting shortlisting and interviews during recruitment activities.
  • Contracts issuing and management.
  • Report writing.
  • Staff & Beneficiary safeguarding.
  • Any other duties assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least a Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resources Management or Industrial Psychology.
  • A minimum of 2 years experience at a similar role.

Other

How to Apply

To apply send your resume and cover letter to: recruitmentafyftrust@gmail.com on or before the deadline (10/06/24). Indicate the position on the subject line

Action for Youth Foundation Trust

Action for Youth Foundation Trust is a not-for-profit, non-governmental organization registered as a Trust under section 20:03 in Zimbabwe. Intends to provide quality support to Youths in Key Populations, Orphans and Vulnerable Children and Youths living with HIV.

