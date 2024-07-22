Pindula|Search Pindula
Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ)

ICT Officer (Harare)

ICT Officer (Harare)
Jul. 25, 2024
Job Description

The Standards Association of Zimbabwe is looking for ICT Officer with strong critical thinking and problem-solving capabilities to promote the use of ICT in enhancing the quality of service offered to SAZ Clients.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Administers and supports the Laboratory Information Management System and SAP system.
  • Provides first line technical support for all employees.
  • Provides support and troubleshooting for IT-related devices and software applications including, but not limited to: networking, wireless, mobile devices, software, and web applications;
  • Train End Users in use of Equipment and Software.
  • Works to continually improve business processes and streamline operational efficiency.
  • Ensures ICT Service availability by defining, analyzing, planning, measuring, and improving all aspects of the availability of IT services.
  • Implements the ICT strategy, digitalization plan, ICT policies and procedures
  • Ensures continuous and secure connectivity of branch networks (Wide Area Connectivity)
  • Plans and implements disaster recovery and backup strategies.
  • Identifies, monitors and treats risks associated with ICT systems
  • Maintains the SAZ Website and social media platforms in liaison with Marketing & Business Development department.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or Information Technology or equivalent.
  • At least 3 years post qualification experience.
  • SAP and LIMS qualifications will be a distinct advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates who possess the qualifications and experience should send their applications accompanied by detailed CV to: hr@saz.org.zw not later than 25 July 2024

Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ)

