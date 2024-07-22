ICT Officer (Harare)
Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ)
Job Description
The Standards Association of Zimbabwe is looking for ICT Officer with strong critical thinking and problem-solving capabilities to promote the use of ICT in enhancing the quality of service offered to SAZ Clients.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Administers and supports the Laboratory Information Management System and SAP system.
- Provides first line technical support for all employees.
- Provides support and troubleshooting for IT-related devices and software applications including, but not limited to: networking, wireless, mobile devices, software, and web applications;
- Train End Users in use of Equipment and Software.
- Works to continually improve business processes and streamline operational efficiency.
- Ensures ICT Service availability by defining, analyzing, planning, measuring, and improving all aspects of the availability of IT services.
- Implements the ICT strategy, digitalization plan, ICT policies and procedures
- Ensures continuous and secure connectivity of branch networks (Wide Area Connectivity)
- Plans and implements disaster recovery and backup strategies.
- Identifies, monitors and treats risks associated with ICT systems
- Maintains the SAZ Website and social media platforms in liaison with Marketing & Business Development department.
Qualifications and Experience
- A minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or Information Technology or equivalent.
- At least 3 years post qualification experience.
- SAP and LIMS qualifications will be a distinct advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Candidates who possess the qualifications and experience should send their applications accompanied by detailed CV to: hr@saz.org.zw not later than 25 July 2024
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ)
Browse Jobs
.
Related Jobs
Women's University in Africa
Internal Auditor: Information Systems (Harare)
Deadline:
Agricultural Finance Company Holdings (AFC)
ATM/POS Hardware Specialist (Harare)
Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Scrum Master (Harare)
Deadline:
Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings
Research & Development Officer (Harare)
Deadline:
Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings
Software & Integrations Support Developer (Harare)
Deadline:
Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)
SAP BI Data Analyst (Harare)
Deadline: