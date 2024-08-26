Laboratory Driver (Mutare)

Job Description

Cimas MEDLABS is searching for a Driver to join the organization and provide timeous delivery and collection of patient specimen, parcels, documents and test results between the Clinics, Hospitals, Clinician offices and the Laboratory in line with Cimas standards.

Duties and Responsibilities

Collecting specimen and delivering test results as per TAT schedules.

Checking patients request forms for correctness and completeness of patient details.

Ensuring proper handling and safe transportation of biohazard samples at the correct temperature and conditions.

Receipting cash and ensuring safe custody of the same from clinical institutions and collection centres.

Driving Cimas vehicles for staff official travel and business, or as requested by management.

Keeping the vehicle, motorbike clean, tidy and in good working condition at all times.

Qualifications and Experience

Should have 5 Ordinary Level passes.

Clean class 3 and 4 Drivers license.

Valid Defensive Driving Certificate.

At least 2-4 years' experience working in a Laboratory environment.

Key Competencies:

The ideal candidate should possess the ability to plan, organize and execute their work to achieve set goals and objectives. Effective communication and time management skills are essential, as the role involves interacting with diverse clientele and timeous collection of samples and delivery of test results.

How to Apply

If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV to: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw, clearly highlighting the position applied for in the email subject.