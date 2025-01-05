Pindula|Search Pindula
Zimasco (Pvt) Limited

Maintenance Planner (Shurugwi)

Zimasco (Pvt) Limited
Jan. 12, 2025
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Zimasco (Pvt) Limited, a major player in Zimbabwe’s Ferrochrome Production, has an exciting and challenging career opportunity at its Mining Division.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified, competent and experienced individuals to fill the vacant position on contract basis, renewable subject to performance.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Developing and implementing detailed scopes of work on plant equipment and to work with supervisors and artisans to maintain effective preventative or predictive maintenance programs
  • Equipment register updates.
  • Setting up Global SAP maintenance system.
  • Drawing up Global PPM schedules.
  • Procurement of spares for service PPMs.
  • Developing monthly and weekly plan for major shuts. Implementing all statutory maintenance.
  • Budgets and budgetary controls.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma/Certificate in the relevant Engineering field.
  • Time served artisan with a minimum of five years post qualification experience in heavy equipment maintenance.
  • Clean Class 4 Drivers Licence.
  • Should have knowledge of the NOSA SHE System.
  • High degree of computer literacy is a prerequisite.
  • Good knowledge of SAP Maintenance Module an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications from persons meeting the above stated requirements together with detailed curriculum vitae and proof of qualifications to be submitted to:

The A/Human Resource Manager

Re: “MAINTENANCE PLANNER”

Zimasco (Private) Limited

P.O. Box 124

SHURUGWI

OR Email to: recruitment@zimasco.co.zw

NB: Only applications from short-listed candidates will be acknowledge

Deadline: 12 January 2025

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Zimasco (Pvt) Limited

Info@zimasco.co.zw

Established in 1926 as an exporter of chromite ore, ZIMASCO is the Largest integrated ferrochrome producer in Zimbabwe. It is a Chrome mining and smelting company based in Mtorashanga, Shurugwi, Kwekwe and headquartered in Harare.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback