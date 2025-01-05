Maintenance Planner (Shurugwi)

Job Description

Zimasco (Pvt) Limited, a major player in Zimbabwe’s Ferrochrome Production, has an exciting and challenging career opportunity at its Mining Division.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified, competent and experienced individuals to fill the vacant position on contract basis, renewable subject to performance.

Duties and Responsibilities

Developing and implementing detailed scopes of work on plant equipment and to work with supervisors and artisans to maintain effective preventative or predictive maintenance programs

Equipment register updates.

Setting up Global SAP maintenance system.

Drawing up Global PPM schedules.

Procurement of spares for service PPMs.

Developing monthly and weekly plan for major shuts. Implementing all statutory maintenance.

Budgets and budgetary controls.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma/Certificate in the relevant Engineering field.

Time served artisan with a minimum of five years post qualification experience in heavy equipment maintenance.

Clean Class 4 Drivers Licence.

Should have knowledge of the NOSA SHE System.

High degree of computer literacy is a prerequisite.

Good knowledge of SAP Maintenance Module an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications from persons meeting the above stated requirements together with detailed curriculum vitae and proof of qualifications to be submitted to: