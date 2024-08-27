Nurse (Norton)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the position of Nurse that has arisen in our Human Resources Department. Reporting to the Human Resources Officer, the successful candidate among other duties will be responsible for the following:

Duties and Responsibilities

Providing medical and health care for staff including their families, participants and the local community.

Providing outpatient care services which includes consultation and drug prescription and dispensing.

Providing facility based outreach services offering preventative, promotive and treatment programmes to the community.

Providing maternal child health services including ante-natal and post-natal care.

Providing immunization for the mother and child.

Providing family planning services and health education Requesting for drugs equipment and stationary for the clinic Maintaining Clinic equipment.

Maintaining and inspects Fitness Centre equipment Supervising Fitness Centre Assistant

Monitoring Safety, Health and Environmental issues for both the Centre and the village Writing monthly reports and statisticses.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in General Nursing.

At least 8 years’ experience post-graduation Rapid HIV Testing Certificate.

Be a member of Zimbabwe Nurses Council.

Other

How to Apply

Interested Candidates should send their applications together with detailed CVs, certified copies of academic and professional certificates, not later than Wednesday 4th September 2024 to; zrecruit2024@gmail.com or The Director General, P.O. Box 126, Norton.