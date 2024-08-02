Part Time Chauffeur (Bulawayo)
Impala Car Rental
Job Description
We are seeking to recruit highly qualified & experienced part time chauffeur drivers for our Bulawayo Branch.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The individuals will be responsible for providing point-to- point chauffeur services to our clients in a comfortable, safe and efficient manner.
Qualifications and Experience
- Should have 5 Ordinary level passes including English language.
- Chauffeur driving experience is an added advantage.
- Clean drivers license.
- Valid defensive drivers license.
- At least 25 years and above.
Other
How to Apply
Send your CV to: recruitment@impala.co.zw or hand deliver at 5 Clark Road Suburbs, Bulawayo by the 4th of August 2024.
Impala Car Rental is a market driven entity and a formidable partner in the hospitality & tourism industry specializing in car rental services and packages.
