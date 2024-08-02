Part Time Chauffeur (Bulawayo)

Job Description

We are seeking to recruit highly qualified & experienced part time chauffeur drivers for our Bulawayo Branch.

Duties and Responsibilities

The individuals will be responsible for providing point-to- point chauffeur services to our clients in a comfortable, safe and efficient manner.

Qualifications and Experience

Should have 5 Ordinary level passes including English language.

Chauffeur driving experience is an added advantage.

Clean drivers license.

Valid defensive drivers license.

At least 25 years and above.

Other

How to Apply

Send your CV to: recruitment@impala.co.zw or hand deliver at 5 Clark Road Suburbs, Bulawayo by the 4th of August 2024.