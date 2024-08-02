Pindula|Search Pindula
Impala Car Rental

Part Time Chauffeur (Bulawayo)

Impala Car Rental
Aug. 04, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

We are seeking to recruit highly qualified & experienced part time chauffeur drivers for our Bulawayo Branch.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • The individuals will be responsible for providing point-to- point chauffeur services to our clients in a comfortable, safe and efficient manner.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Should have 5 Ordinary level passes including English language.
  • Chauffeur driving experience is an added advantage.
  • Clean drivers license.
  • Valid defensive drivers license.
  • At least 25 years and above.

Other

How to Apply

Send your CV to: recruitment@impala.co.zw or hand deliver at 5 Clark Road Suburbs, Bulawayo by the 4th of August 2024.

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Impala Car Rental

Website
+263 77 238 2946
info@impala.co.zw

Impala Car Rental is a market driven entity and a formidable partner in the hospitality & tourism industry specializing in car rental services and packages. 

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Zuva Petroleum
Zuva Petroleum

Transport Supervisor (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback