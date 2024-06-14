Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned postion.

Pattern Grader’s main responsibility will be to scale and grade patterns to different sizes while maintaining accurate proportions and fit. The incumbent will play a crucial role in the garment production process by ensuring that patterns are adjusted systematically to meet the size variations required for mass production.

Duties and Responsibilities

Taking original patterns and grading them according to sizes.

Transferring all pattern markings on to final pattern.

Preparing patterns ready for mass production.

Should be able to work under pressure.

Collaborate with pattern makers and designers to understand the original pattern and grading requirements.

Use pattern grading software or manual techniques to scale patterns up or down to different sizes.

Apply mathematical calculations and grading rules to maintain accurate proportions and fit across different sizes.

Analyze measurement charts and size specifications to determine the proper grading increments for each pattern piece.

Review and measure sample garments to assess fit and identify any necessary adjustments for grading.

Create graded patterns by adding or subtracting increments to pattern pieces while maintaining seam allowances and design details.

Ensure that graded patterns align with production requirements, such as fabric width and cutting efficiency.

Collaborate with pattern makers and sample sewers to address any fit or construction issues that arise during the grading process.

Provide clear and accurate grading instructions to the production team, including marking guidelines and pattern piece labeling.

Maintain accurate records of graded patterns, including file organization and version control.

Stay updated on industry standards, techniques, and software related to pattern grading.

Collaborate with other team members, such as pattern makers, designers, and production managers, to ensure smooth workflow and efficient communication.

Qualifications and Experience

Five (5) Ordinary Level passes including English Language and Mathematics

National Diploma (ND) in Fashion Design/Cutting and Design or a related field.

Two (2) years working experience in the clothing industry.

Proven experience as a Pattern Grader or similar role in the fashion industry.

Proficiency in pattern grading software (such as CAD programs) or manual pattern grading techniques.

Strong understanding of pattern making, garment construction, and fitting principles.

Knowledge of grading rules, increments, and sizing systems used in the fashion industry.

Familiarity with measurement charts, size specifications, and grading standards.

Attention to detail and accuracy in scaling patterns and applying grading increments.

Strong mathematical and analytical skills.

Ability to interpret and analyze fit issues and make appropriate grading adjustments.

Excellent communication and collaboration skills to work effectively with a team.

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and manage multiple projects and deadlines.

Proficiency in using computer software and technology related to pattern grading.

Other

How to Apply

Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses should be sent to: deputy.registrar@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to: