Braford Investments

Piggery Production Manager (Chegutu)

Oct. 13, 2024
Job Description

Looking for a highly motivated Piggery Production Manager, able to work with minimum supervision. Must have good report writing and analytical skills. Must be able to work in a team and have good leadership skills.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Planning, monitoring and evaluating operations of piggery units and artificial insemination centre to achieve set targets.
  • Maintain hygiene in the units.
  • Supply breeding stock to farmers and attend to their queries.
  • Prepare weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual section reports.
  • Biosecurity for piggery section.
  • Any other duties necessary to achieve set targets.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Posses at least a Diploma in Agriculture from a reputable institution in Zimbabwe.
  • A Degree in Animal Science and /or a piggery qualification an added advantage.
  • At least 3 year relevant working experience.
  • Knowledge of Pig vision App.

Other

How to Apply

Send CV on: farming@braford.co.zw

Write post applied for in subject matter and send PDF CV not later than 13 October 2024

Website
+263-242-446446
sales@braford.co.zw

Braford lubricants is a division of Braford Investments (Pvt) Limited, a Zimbabwean company incorporated in January 2003. The division specializes in the distribution and retailing of lubricants. For the past 18 years we have been a reliable and trusted supplier of quality lubricants to the Zimbabwean market, with a range that includes: automotive, industrial and specialty oils.

