Piggery Production Manager (Chegutu)
Braford Investments
Job Description
Looking for a highly motivated Piggery Production Manager, able to work with minimum supervision. Must have good report writing and analytical skills. Must be able to work in a team and have good leadership skills.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Planning, monitoring and evaluating operations of piggery units and artificial insemination centre to achieve set targets.
- Maintain hygiene in the units.
- Supply breeding stock to farmers and attend to their queries.
- Prepare weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual section reports.
- Biosecurity for piggery section.
- Any other duties necessary to achieve set targets.
Qualifications and Experience
- Posses at least a Diploma in Agriculture from a reputable institution in Zimbabwe.
- A Degree in Animal Science and /or a piggery qualification an added advantage.
- At least 3 year relevant working experience.
- Knowledge of Pig vision App.
Other
How to Apply
Send CV on: farming@braford.co.zw
Write post applied for in subject matter and send PDF CV not later than 13 October 2024
