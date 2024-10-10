Piggery Production Manager (Chegutu)

Job Description

Looking for a highly motivated Piggery Production Manager, able to work with minimum supervision. Must have good report writing and analytical skills. Must be able to work in a team and have good leadership skills.

Duties and Responsibilities

Planning, monitoring and evaluating operations of piggery units and artificial insemination centre to achieve set targets.

Maintain hygiene in the units.

Supply breeding stock to farmers and attend to their queries.

Prepare weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual section reports.

Biosecurity for piggery section.

Any other duties necessary to achieve set targets.

Qualifications and Experience

Posses at least a Diploma in Agriculture from a reputable institution in Zimbabwe.

A Degree in Animal Science and /or a piggery qualification an added advantage.

At least 3 year relevant working experience.

Knowledge of Pig vision App.

Other

How to Apply

Send CV on: farming@braford.co.zw

Write post applied for in subject matter and send PDF CV not later than 13 October 2024