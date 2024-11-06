Processes Analyst (Harare)

Leads the review of existing policies, identify gaps and document amendments working closely with stakeholders companywide to ensure policies are still in line with the organizational goals

Ensures new policies are developed to bridge the identified gaps where necessary in consultation with the stakeholders

Ensures policies are aligned to new standards, Laws and government pronouncements in close liaison with the policy owners.

Processes and Procedures:

Analyses E2E business processes and workflows to Identify areas for improvement; develop strategies to enhance operational efficiency and productivity through reduction of process waste.

Applies process improvement tools to prioritise critical business pain points for improvements

Conducts root cause analysis to identify underlying issues.

Collaborate with stakeholders to gain buy-in for improvement initiatives and implement changes.

Ensures process improvements align with organisational goals.

Develops business process models for automation and facilitate the simulation of processes before going live.

Documents E2E processes and procedures, train, implement, and mentor team members on process improvement techniques (Lean principles).

Identify metrics for tracking improvement initiatives and use statistical tools to measure impact.

Works closely with Data Analytics in ongoing refinement and excellence in processes.

Develops and maintains a culture of continuous improvement and ensure compliance with industry standards and regulations.

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree in Business Management, Engineering, Information Systems, Computer Science, Operations Research and Statistics, or related fields.

Certification in Business Analysis, Lean Management a plus

Minimum of 3-5 years of experience in business process analysis or similar role.

Competencies:

Strong understanding of business operations and workflows.

Project management, analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Proficiency in process mapping, data analysis, reporting and documentation tools.

Attention to detail and a high level of accuracy.

Ability to meet deadlines, manage multiple tasks and prioritize effectively.

Experience with policy management cycle, process automation, simulation and change management techniques.

Ability to train and support staff on new policies and processes.

Other

How to Apply

If you wish to be considered for the above post, please apply using the following email: careers@telone.co.zw or visit Application Portal not later than 22 November 2024. Please note that Canvassing will disqualify applicants and communication will be made to shortlisted candidates only.