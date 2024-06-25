Project Assistant (Harare)
Job Description
UNESCO Regional Office for Southern Africa (ROSA) is implementing the “Safeguarding Intangible Cultural Heritage in basic education” project in Namibia and Zimbabwe. This project is supported by the Government of Flanders and it facilitates the integration of living heritage in basic education, through a whole-school approach involving communities, teachers, and learners. The first component of the project focuses on the development of a methodological and assessment frameworks to implement a whole-school approach for integrating living heritage in school-based learning, while strengthening the capacities of the teachers and educational stakeholders. The second component foresees to mobilize the strengthened human and institutional capacities to inform policy dialogue and promote knowledge-sharing and networking. Each stage of the project will contribute to strengthening the capacities of key cultural and educational stakeholders and institutions with the aim of anchoring this transformative methodology in the national education system of both countries.
The Assignment
Within the framework of the above context, under the overall authority of the Regional Director and Representative of UNESCO Southern Africa and the direct supervision of the Head of the Culture Unit, the Project Assistant will support the implementation of activities under the project in close collaboration with all key partners, by carrying out a range of administrative, operational, and technical tasks to implement and monitor project activities. The Project Assistant will work on activities under “Safeguarding Intangible Cultural Heritage in Basic Education in Namibia and Zimbabwe”.
- Standard Duration of Assignment: 5 months.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assist in the Coordination and manage the development and pilot testing of methodological and formative assessment framework, including hosting regular meetings with consultants and reviewing key documents.
- Coordinate and manage the development and implementation of lessons plans in 24 schools, in Namibia and Zimbabwe, ensuring they are compliant with the rules and regulations of the 2003 Convention.
- Act as a liaison for UNESCO to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary in Zimbabwe and the Ministry of Arts and Education in Namibia to ensure smooth implementation of the project in government structures.
- Assist in monitoring progress of the project: Regularly evaluate project activities reporting on the progress achieved and suggesting updates to the project log frame.
- Assist in planning and organization of meetings and/or workshops, under the project, ensuring that all logistics are in place.
- Prepare draft terms of references for various contracts for service providers under the project.
- Prepare payment requests and follow-up to ensure that service providers receive their funds on time.
- Develop and implement a tracking system for all contracts to ensure that deliverables are submitted on time and report any delays to the Supervisor on time.
- Follow-up with implementation partners, where necessary, to ensure timely delivery of work plans, budgets, and procurement plans for the project.
- Participate in Project meetings and workshops and take Minutes for proper record keeping.
- Support communication and visibility efforts for the project by assisting in the production of communication materials publications brochures etc.
- Maintain e-files as well as paper files for the Project in compliance with the Organization’s records management policy and for audit and evaluation purposes.
- Undertake any other relevant activities as deemed necessary for the proper operation of the project.
- Undertake any other relevant tasks as assigned by the Supervisor related to the unit’s work.
Qualifications and Experience
- Advanced university degree (Master or equivalent) Cultural Policy, Anthropology, Archaeology, Museum Studies, Social Sciences, or a related field.
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Cultural Policy, Anthropology, Archaeology, Museum Studies, Social Sciences, or a related field.
- Proven professional experience (minimum 2 years) in project management in the field of culture or humanities.
Skills and competencies:
- Analytical skills to conceptualize issues, process data and synthesize information in coherent and succinct format.
- Excellent written and oral communication skills, in particular the ability to collect, synthesize and analyze information from various sources and on this basis draft working and information documents in a clear and concise manner.
- Good adaptation skills to multicultural working environment and ability to communicate sensitively and effectively across different constituencies (national, local partners, donors/partners, project stakeholders, experts etc.).
- Strong interpersonal skills, discretion, integrity and tact, particularly when faced with politically sensitive issues.
- Ability to take initiative and to manage competing priorities, organize and prioritize workloads and to meet established and short deadline with a strong capacity for accuracy, close attention to detail and quality of work.
- Good IT skills (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Internet, Outlook, etc.)
COMPETENCIES (Core/ Managerial):
- Accountability (C).
- Communication (C).
- Innovation (C).
- Planning and organizing (C).
- Results focus (C).
- Teamwork (C).
- For detailed information, please consult the UNESCO Competency Framework.
Other
How to Apply
Click HERE to Apply.
Unesco
