Project Assistant (Harare)

Job Description

UNESCO Regional Office for Southern Africa (ROSA) is implementing the “Safeguarding Intangible Cultural Heritage in basic education” project in Namibia and Zimbabwe. This project is supported by the Government of Flanders and it facilitates the integration of living heritage in basic education, through a whole-school approach involving communities, teachers, and learners. The first component of the project focuses on the development of a methodological and assessment frameworks to implement a whole-school approach for integrating living heritage in school-based learning, while strengthening the capacities of the teachers and educational stakeholders. The second component foresees to mobilize the strengthened human and institutional capacities to inform policy dialogue and promote knowledge-sharing and networking. Each stage of the project will contribute to strengthening the capacities of key cultural and educational stakeholders and institutions with the aim of anchoring this transformative methodology in the national education system of both countries.

The Assignment

Within the framework of the above context, under the overall authority of the Regional Director and Representative of UNESCO Southern Africa and the direct supervision of the Head of the Culture Unit, the Project Assistant will support the implementation of activities under the project in close collaboration with all key partners, by carrying out a range of administrative, operational, and technical tasks to implement and monitor project activities. The Project Assistant will work on activities under “Safeguarding Intangible Cultural Heritage in Basic Education in Namibia and Zimbabwe”.