Property Officer: Letting (Harare)

Jun. 20, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above-mentioned vacant.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Negotiating and enforcing terms of the Lease Agreement including timeous rental payments
  • Delivering a customer-focused service benchmarked against set performance targets and minimising void property levels.
  • Developing and maintaining an accurate property record system and update appropriately using the MDA Property Management system and manual files.
  • Producing monthly and quarterly assessments reports and forecasts of the department’s financial performance against budget, financial and operational goals.
  • Carry out periodic research on market rentals, vacant rates, yields, returns, new lettings, new development and market trends that affect the property market.
  • Assist in developing property marketing strategies to improve occupancy
  • Ensuring compliance with Municipal by-laws, statutory requirements, and regulations on all leased premises.
  • Ensuring efficient use of existing and new premises.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Relevant degree such as Real Estate Management, Rural & Urban Planning, Business Management or equivalent.
  • Professional qualifications are an added advantage.
  • Master’s Degree is an added advantage.
  • At least 3 years relevant working experience.

Attributes:

  • Mature, honest and of integrity.
  • Computer literate (Microsoft Office Suite).
  • Good interpersonal skills.
  • Good communication skills both verbal and written.
  • Hardworking and dependable.

Other

How to Apply

Applications marked “Property Officer Letting” accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae with at least three (3) professional referees should be submitted to: florence.chidziya@proservehr.com or melissa.goredema@proservehr.com

