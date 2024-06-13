Property Officer: Letting (Harare)
Proserve Consulting Group
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above-mentioned vacant.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Negotiating and enforcing terms of the Lease Agreement including timeous rental payments
- Delivering a customer-focused service benchmarked against set performance targets and minimising void property levels.
- Developing and maintaining an accurate property record system and update appropriately using the MDA Property Management system and manual files.
- Producing monthly and quarterly assessments reports and forecasts of the department’s financial performance against budget, financial and operational goals.
- Carry out periodic research on market rentals, vacant rates, yields, returns, new lettings, new development and market trends that affect the property market.
- Assist in developing property marketing strategies to improve occupancy
- Ensuring compliance with Municipal by-laws, statutory requirements, and regulations on all leased premises.
- Ensuring efficient use of existing and new premises.
Qualifications and Experience
- Relevant degree such as Real Estate Management, Rural & Urban Planning, Business Management or equivalent.
- Professional qualifications are an added advantage.
- Master’s Degree is an added advantage.
- At least 3 years relevant working experience.
Attributes:
- Mature, honest and of integrity.
- Computer literate (Microsoft Office Suite).
- Good interpersonal skills.
- Good communication skills both verbal and written.
- Hardworking and dependable.
Other
How to Apply
Applications marked “Property Officer Letting” accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae with at least three (3) professional referees should be submitted to: florence.chidziya@proservehr.com or melissa.goredema@proservehr.com
