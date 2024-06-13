Property Officer: Letting (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above-mentioned vacant.

Duties and Responsibilities

Negotiating and enforcing terms of the Lease Agreement including timeous rental payments

Delivering a customer-focused service benchmarked against set performance targets and minimising void property levels.

Developing and maintaining an accurate property record system and update appropriately using the MDA Property Management system and manual files.

Producing monthly and quarterly assessments reports and forecasts of the department’s financial performance against budget, financial and operational goals.

Carry out periodic research on market rentals, vacant rates, yields, returns, new lettings, new development and market trends that affect the property market.

Assist in developing property marketing strategies to improve occupancy

Ensuring compliance with Municipal by-laws, statutory requirements, and regulations on all leased premises.

Ensuring efficient use of existing and new premises.

Qualifications and Experience

Relevant degree such as Real Estate Management, Rural & Urban Planning, Business Management or equivalent.

Professional qualifications are an added advantage.

Master’s Degree is an added advantage.

At least 3 years relevant working experience.

Attributes:

Mature, honest and of integrity.

Computer literate (Microsoft Office Suite).

Good interpersonal skills.

Good communication skills both verbal and written.

Hardworking and dependable.

Other

How to Apply

Applications marked “Property Officer Letting” accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae with at least three (3) professional referees should be submitted to: florence.chidziya@proservehr.com or melissa.goredema@proservehr.com