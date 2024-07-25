Receptionist - Temporary (Harare)
African Century Limited
Job Description
To manage the front desk; switchboard and delivering exceptional customer service assistance. The position will be for a temporary period which will be 3 months.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Receiving incoming and outgoing calls.
- Receiving visitors.
- Assisting with general information requested by clients, provide general guidance or refer clients to the relevant person.
- Attending to incoming and outgoing mail.
- Typing of correspondence.
- Performing secretarial and administrative duties.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma Secretarial Studies/ Degree in Administration.
- Should have 5 Ordinary Level Subjects including English Language.
- At least 1 years’ experience as a secretary /receptionist.
- MS Office literacy.
- Knowledge of Administration duties.
- Excellent communication skills.
- Emotional maturity.
- Exceptional grooming and deportment.
Other
How to Apply
Curriculum Vitae with traceable references should be sent to: careers@africancentury.co.zw by 26th of July 2024. Shortlisting will be done as CVs are received and only shortlisted candidates will be notified.
