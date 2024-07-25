Receptionist - Temporary (Harare)

Job Description

To manage the front desk; switchboard and delivering exceptional customer service assistance. The position will be for a temporary period which will be 3 months.

Duties and Responsibilities

Receiving incoming and outgoing calls.

Receiving visitors.

Assisting with general information requested by clients, provide general guidance or refer clients to the relevant person.

Attending to incoming and outgoing mail.

Typing of correspondence.

Performing secretarial and administrative duties.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma Secretarial Studies/ Degree in Administration.

Should have 5 Ordinary Level Subjects including English Language.

At least 1 years’ experience as a secretary /receptionist.

MS Office literacy.

Knowledge of Administration duties.

Excellent communication skills.

Emotional maturity.

Exceptional grooming and deportment.

Other

How to Apply

Curriculum Vitae with traceable references should be sent to: careers@africancentury.co.zw by 26th of July 2024. Shortlisting will be done as CVs are received and only shortlisted candidates will be notified.