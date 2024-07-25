Pindula|Search Pindula
Receptionist - Temporary (Harare)

African Century Limited
Jul. 26, 2024
Job Description

To manage the front desk; switchboard and delivering exceptional customer service assistance. The position will be for a temporary period which will be 3 months.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Receiving incoming and outgoing calls.
  • Receiving visitors.
  • Assisting with general information requested by clients, provide general guidance or refer clients to the relevant person.
  • Attending to incoming and outgoing mail.
  • Typing of correspondence.
  • Performing secretarial and administrative duties.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma Secretarial Studies/ Degree in Administration.
  • Should have 5 Ordinary Level Subjects including English Language.
  • At least 1 years’ experience as a secretary /receptionist.
  • MS Office literacy.
  • Knowledge of Administration duties.
  • Excellent communication skills.
  • Emotional maturity.
  • Exceptional grooming and deportment.

Other

How to Apply

Curriculum Vitae with traceable references should be sent to: careers@africancentury.co.zw by 26th of July 2024. Shortlisting will be done as CVs are received and only shortlisted candidates will be notified.

African Century Limited

Website

African Century Limited (ACL) is a Microfinance Bank which focuses on providing a wide range of banking products to key sectors of the economy. These include savings, leases, loans and bancassurance services. ACL is an innovative bank which endeavors to make use of technology in delivering value to its customers.

