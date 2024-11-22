Regional Monitoring, Evaluation & Learning (MEL) Officer (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Bantwana Zimbabwe (BZ) seeks an experienced candidate for the role of Regional Monitoring, Evaluation & Learning (MEL) Officer for a new USAID-funded initiative focused on TB support. The project aims to strengthen community resilience and health systems to identify and support individuals with TB, ensuring they receive the necessary care and improving overall health outcomes. BZ is a leader in the development of high-quality, comprehensive OVC service delivery in high HIV/TB prevalence districts in Zimbabwe. BZ brings a significant track record of excellence and innovation in improving access to and quality of integrated OVC care and support, with a particular focus on strengthening coordination and layering of care, protection, and support services across the HIV/TB continuum of response, for vulnerable children and their caregivers at community, district, provincial and national levels.

Reporting to the Monitoring, Evaluation, and Learning (MEL) Advisor, the Regional Monitoring, Evaluation & Learning (MEL) Officer will be responsible for overseeing the collection, analysis, learning, and reporting of data from all project districts, related to the Scaling Up Prevention, Oversight, Reach, and Treatment of Tuberculosis in Zimbabwe (SUPPORT TB) activity at both facility and community platforms in Bulawayo, Lupane, Nkayi, Bubi, Mangwe, Beitbridge, Shurugwi, Masvingo, Zaka, Gwanda, and Chiredzi. The role will require the incumbent to build the capacity of and collaborate with District Field Assistants and demonstrate competencies in digital tools to enhance data accuracy, streamline reporting processes, and support evidence-based decision-making. The Mel Officer will work closely with program teams, consortium partners, and provincial stakeholders to ensure the effective implementation of monitoring, evaluation, and learning activities.

Support compliance to MOHCC/NTP and UZT SUPPORT-TB project Performance Monitoring Plan and MEL needs.

Interpret SUPPORT-TB MEL needs, develop and review MEL plans, and SOPs to guide district MEL activities, track project performance and impact, and ensure data quality e.g. integrity, accuracy, consistency, and timely at all levels.

Conduct technical and supportive visits to SUPPORT-TB project staff across 13 districts.

Oversee and coordinate the collection, management, and analysis of TB-related data across 13 districts and consolidate monthly, quarterly, and annual reports.

Analyse regional data to identify trends, patterns, and insights that can inform regional and district-level strategies.

Prepare comprehensive regional reports (monthly, quarterly, annually) and presentations as per need on project progress and outcomes.

Produce periodic SUPPORT-TB project performance dashboards.

Ensure timely submission of regional data and reports to the regional SUPPORTTB Project Coordinator and relevant stakeholders.

Participate in regional health meetings and contribute to strategic planning

discussions.

Foster collaboration and information sharing between districts to promote best

practices and the learning agenda.

Bachelor’s degree in Monitoring and Evaluation, Public Health, Data Science, or a related field.

At least 5 years of experience in monitoring and evaluation, preferably in TB or other infectious disease projects.

Proficiency in using digital data collection and analysis tools (e.g., DHIS2, ODK, Power BI, Tableau).

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Familiarity with the regional health system and TB control strategies, Government of Zimbabwe line ministries and consortium participation is an advantage.

To apply for this position, please submit a cover letter, CV, and three references (including name, organization, phone number, and email address) to: recruitments@bantwana.co.zw with position title in the subject line and complete the Application Form.