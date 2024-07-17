Pindula|Search Pindula
Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings

Research & Development Officer (Harare)

Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings
Aug. 11, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position. The candidate will be responsible for Product Research and Development.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Develop concepts, products, and solutions by coordinating with relevant team.
  • Understand customer expectations on to-be product or service.
  • Determine and analyze improved technologies used by suppliers, competitors, and customers.
  • stablish project goals and priorities by collaborating with Marketing and Operations.
  • Research, design and evaluate our current products, processes and services.
  • Develop concepts, products, and solutions by working with company business units.
  • Provide weekly reports.
  • Document all phases of research and development.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in relevant ICT Field.
  • Relevant experience in Research and Product Development.
  • Excellent Communication Skills.

Other

How to Apply

Send your CVs to the following email address: hammerposts@gmail.com

Deadline: 11 August 2024

Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings

A Holdings company covering Auctioneering, Real Estate, Microfinance, Forex Exchange, Gaming, Advertising, Design, Printing and Manufacturing.

