Research & Development Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position. The candidate will be responsible for Product Research and Development.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop concepts, products, and solutions by coordinating with relevant team.

Understand customer expectations on to-be product or service.

Determine and analyze improved technologies used by suppliers, competitors, and customers.

stablish project goals and priorities by collaborating with Marketing and Operations.

Research, design and evaluate our current products, processes and services.

Develop concepts, products, and solutions by working with company business units.

Provide weekly reports.

Document all phases of research and development.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in relevant ICT Field.

Relevant experience in Research and Product Development.

Excellent Communication Skills.

Other

How to Apply

Send your CVs to the following email address: hammerposts@gmail.com

Deadline: 11 August 2024