Risk & Compliance Officer (Harare)
Job Description
AFC Land & Development Bank, a subsidiary of AFC Holdings seeks to recruit a Risk & Compliance Officer. The successful candidate will be responsible for assisting in handling risk and compliance matters within the institution.
Duties and Responsibilities
- In conjunction with management, facilitate the identification, assessment, monitoring and reporting of all risks and compliance matters in line with policy, regulatory requirements and updating outcomes in the risk registers.
- Creating awareness on risk management and compliance to facilitate embedment of a risk-conscious culture across the
- Enforcing implementation and compliance to internal policies, practices, and procedures; regulatory standards, best practices, and any other relevant standards.
- Capturing, measuring, evaluating, and reporting on risk-taking activities.
- Researching the best market practices, emerging risks, and market developments to enhance the Bank's operations or that threaten the Bank's business.
- Directly engaging with Group functions on risk, audit and compliance matters, policies, and other pertinent issues with an impact on the operations of the Bank
- Implementation and monitoring of the IFRS 9 model within the Bank & Playing an independent monitoring and self-assurance role to support the first line risk taking functions within the
- Ensuring credit lending standards and processes are being adhered to by providing regular reviews, spot checks and self-assurance activities.
- Keep abreast with the applicable laws, regulations, rules and standards in the risk & compliance fraternity and advice on the emerging developments of the same.
- Engaging closely with relevant external bodies and regulators on risk and compliance matters.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Degree in Risk Management/ Business Management/ Banking and Finance or equivalent.
- Post graduate certificate or diploma in Risk Management / Assurance related qualification will be an added advantage.
- Experience and exposure to risk, compliance, or audit environment.
- Knowledge of all facets of Risk Management.
- At least 3 years of working experience in risk or compliance role.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed resume no later than 6 December 2024.
All applications should be emailed to: careers@afcholdings.co.zw indicating the position you are applying for as your E-mail Subject Reference.
NB: Note that only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Agricultural Finance Company Holdings (AFC)
The AFC Holdings is a Group of Companies comprising of the following subsidiaries: -AFC Land and Development Bank -AFC Commercial Bank (formerly Agribank) -AFC Leasing Company -AFC Insurance Company AFC Holdings is a one stop shop for development finance, commercial banking, insurance and leasing with special focus on agriculture development.