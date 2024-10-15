Roving Kiosk Tellers (Harare & Bulawayo) x3
Job Description
Provide service to BancABC banking customers in a professional manner, through processing transactions, selling bank products, and providing information and advice to banking customers and non-customers on the bank’s products and services. Paying special attention to detail policy and procedures.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Cross-selling of bank’s products and services.
- Attend to general customer inquiries and provide accurate information.
- Customer Service.
- Processing Foreign currency switches for all currencies.
- Redemption of local and international remittances.
- Cash withdrawals and deposit-taking.
- Processing Bill payments.
- KYC-lite account opening and collection of account opening forms
- Transaction capturing.
- Daily recording and reporting of transactions processed.
- Daily cash position reporting to Supervisor.
- Secures all security items, including cash, date stamps, and system access.
- Maintain a high level of customer service at all times.
- Adhere to policy and procedure both internal and external for the protection of the customer.
- Cash balancing regularly.
- Attend to and resolve basic technical failures (first-line support).
- Assess and escalate of system related issues timeously.
Qualifications and Experience
- 2 ‘A’ Levels.
- 5 ‘O’ levels including Mathematics and English.
- Studying towards an IOBZ qualification an added advantage.
- 1 Year experience in Telling preferably in a banking environment.
Skills and Competencies:
- Good problem-solving skills, expressing the ability to question, listen and understand and respond to customer queries timely.
- The ability to show empathy (where necessary) to diffuse and resolve customer dissatisfaction.
- Friendly, cheerful and well groomed.
- Excellent interpersonal skills.
- Ability to use own initiative.
- Strong time Management skills.
- Team player with ability to work in a dynamic cultural environment.
- Knowledge of legal and regulatory issues typical for the country banking system.
Other
How to Apply
Interested applicants who meet the job requirements should e-mail their CVs to: Careerszim@bancabc.co.zw with the Heading: “Kiosk Roving Teller” (Harare/ Bulawayo)
NB: Appointments will be made in compliance with BancABC’s recruitment policy.
Deadline: 16 October 2024 1630hrsGenerate a Whatsapp Message
BancABC Zimbabwe
The bank was formed in 1999 by various sponsors who previously owned separate business interests in various small to medium sized banking and financial institutions throughout Southern and Central Africa. It was the First Merchant Bank Limited, which had been operating as an Accepting House in Zimbabwe since 1956, under the ownership of FMB Holdings was re-branded African Banking Corporation of Zimbabwe Limited in 2001. On 27 April 2009, the bank announced its re-branding to BancABC following Reserve Bank approval.