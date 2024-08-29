Sales Manager (Harare)
Massbreed Investments t/a FAW Zimbabwe
Job Description
Experienced and self-motivated Sales Manager with five years of industry experience overseeing the sales function. Bringing forth a proven track record of working collaboratively with sales teams to achieve goals, escalate revenue gains, and advance the sales cycle of the company. A strong leader with the ability to increase sales and develop strategies to retain customers.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Overseeing local and regional sales, promotions and campaigns.
- Directing and coordinating all sales activities locally and regionally.
- Preparing sales budgets and projections.
- Overseeing and directing performance of the sales team.
- Identifying emerging markets to find new sales opportunities.
Qualifications and Experience
- Masters degree in Marketing and/or Strategic Management.
Other
How to Apply
Send email to: faraimoyo@tsapogroup.co.zw
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Massbreed Investments t/a FAW Zimbabwe
Browse Jobs
Massbreed Investments is a broad-based Zimbabwean company with interests in commercial vehicle selling (motor industry) and is one of the top quoted companies in the market. its commercial vehicle selling business undertakes distribution of Golden Dragon buses and Faw trucks across the region.
Address: 184 Mutare Rd, Harare