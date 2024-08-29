Sales Manager (Harare)

Job Description

Experienced and self-motivated Sales Manager with five years of industry experience overseeing the sales function. Bringing forth a proven track record of working collaboratively with sales teams to achieve goals, escalate revenue gains, and advance the sales cycle of the company. A strong leader with the ability to increase sales and develop strategies to retain customers.

Duties and Responsibilities

Overseeing local and regional sales, promotions and campaigns.

Directing and coordinating all sales activities locally and regionally.

Preparing sales budgets and projections.

Overseeing and directing performance of the sales team.

Identifying emerging markets to find new sales opportunities.

Qualifications and Experience

Masters degree in Marketing and/or Strategic Management.

Other

How to Apply

Send email to: faraimoyo@tsapogroup.co.zw