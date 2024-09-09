Scientific Services Attaches x2

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for the above position which will be based at Matobo National Park. The incumbents will be reporting to the Ecologist.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist to design and execute animal surveys annually for wildlife species within the Park.

Assist to develop and conduct experimental studies in controlled or natural environments.

Assist to collect biological and environmental data and specimens for analysis as assigned by the supervisor.

Assist to write research papers, research and scholarly articles that explain findings.

Assist to publish research results/findings in referred journals.

Assist to mobilize resources including funding for research projects.

Assist to conduct Field and Laboratory analysis of samples collected.

Assist in advising on carrying capacity and possible off takes for hunting and live animal sales.

Any other duties assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Studying towards a Degree in Natural Sciences, Wildlife Management or Environment.

Ability to conduct field work.

Able to live in a remote area.

Ability to work with minimum supervision.

Good analytical skills.

Computer literacy.

Hard working.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to:

The Senior Regional Manager