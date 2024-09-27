Senior Diet Aide (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill in the above position that has arisen in the organization.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assisting with meal ordering in liaise with the clinical stuff as well as the chef.

Assembling meals trays for patients, ensuring accurate portion sizes and adherence to special dietary needs.

Delivering meal trays to patients, explaining meal choices, and responding to patient questions.

Interacting with patients to understand their needs and preferences, providing information about meal choices and dietary restrictions.

Monitoring patient`s food intake, identifying any food allergies or intolerances, and reporting any concerns to the nurses.

Maintaining accurate records of patient food intake, meal choices, and any special dietary needs.

Knowledge of dietary guidelines, basic understanding of nutrition food allergies, and special diet is necessary.

Qualifications and Experience

Certificate in food and beverage.

Should have 5 'O' levels including Mathematics and English.

Class 1 waiter (added advantage).

Experience as a waiter or waitress.

Organized.

Attention to detail.

Good communication and personality skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates with relevant qualifications and experience should forward their applications in writing with detailed C.Vs including certified copies of professional and academic certificates not later than the 29th of September 2024 to: Email: recruitment@stanneshospital.co.zw