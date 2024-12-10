SHEQ Intern/ Attaché (Bulawayo)
The Zimbabwe School of Mines is a mining school in Zimbabwe that provides a higher education qualification in mining by providing competency-based training for high caliber, hands-on technicians.
- The desired candidate must be studying toward a Degree in Occupational health, safety and environment/ related studies.
Online applications from persons meeting the above criteria together with a detailed Curriculum Vitae should be sent by Friday 20 December 2024 to:
The Human Resources Department - Zimbabwe School of Mines “ SHEQ Intern” as the subject e-mail: humancapital@zsm.co.zw
NB: Shortlisted candidates may be subjected to assessments – Zimbabwe School of Mines reserves the right not to make an appointment. If you do not hear from the Human Resources Department within 10 days after the closing date of applications, please consider your application as having been unsuccessful.
Zimbabwe School of Mines
ZSM is a leading training institution, whose mandate is pivotal to the socio-economic development of Zimbabwe. Close to a century, from inception in 1926 the School still prides itself in producing competent mining practitioners extremely in demand in the SADC region and internationally.
Zimbabwe School of Mines
P.O. Box 2745,
Bulawayo