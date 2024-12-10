SHEQ Intern/ Attaché (Bulawayo)

Job Description

The Zimbabwe School of Mines is a mining school in Zimbabwe that provides a higher education qualification in mining by providing competency-based training for high caliber, hands-on technicians.

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

The desired candidate must be studying toward a Degree in Occupational health, safety and environment/ related studies.

Other

How to Apply

Online applications from persons meeting the above criteria together with a detailed Curriculum Vitae should be sent by Friday 20 December 2024 to:

The Human Resources Department - Zimbabwe School of Mines “ SHEQ Intern” as the subject e-mail: humancapital@zsm.co.zw