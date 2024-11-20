Spray Painter (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in a vacancy that has arisen in the Group.

Duties and Responsibilities

Maintain equipment in good condition.

Keep records of production quantities and time.

Undertaking preparation so that vehicle is ready for spray painting.

Removing rust and other loose materials using acid or a wire brush.

Filling, sanding, and smoothing surfaces that need to be sprayed.

Fill cavities and dents with putty to attain smooth surface.

Applying masking tape and coverings over areas that are not being sprayed.

Selecting and mixing the required coating liquids.

Selecting and attaching the correct spray nozzle to create the desired spray pattern.

Colour matching and vehicle spray painting.

Spraying designs using stencils, if required.

Cleaning spray cans, nozzles, and other spraying equipment after each spray job.

Inspecting and assessing spray coatings after the paint has dried.

General cleaning of workstation.

Ensure that all workshop policies and procedures are observed.

Assisting in the preparation of estimates and quotations.

Assisting in the preparation of workshop reports.

Quality control - repair right first time and ensure zero defects on all repaired vehicles.

Ensure workshop equipment is serviced as per schedule where applicable.

Adhere to all occupational Health and Safety requirements at all times.

Qualifications and Experience

Journeyman Class One added advantage.

Spray Painting Certificate /Diploma.

At least 2 years’ experience.

Self-motivated, results-oriented, and driven to achieve targets.

Other

How to Apply

Interested qualified candidates should send their applications to Human Resources Department, through email to: recruitments@crocomotors.co.zw no later than Wednesday 20th of November 2024, stating the job applied for in the email subject.

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.