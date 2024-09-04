Stores Officer-VIP: Grade 8 (Harare) (GRADE 8)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above-mentioned post. The incumbent will be reporting to the VIP Accountant. The position is responsible for the administration of the records system as well as ensuring their safekeeping and provision of office consumables to staff.

Duties and Responsibilities

Raising transfer vouchers.

Maintaining stock levels

Liaise with the Divisional Heads and Senior Management of stock levels

Writing monthly situation reports

Checking the trend of expenditure as per purchases made timeously.

Raising chaser lists for outstanding suppliers.

Receive an (IPR) internal purchase requisition from any of the departments and analyze it to check for authorization from respective Managers and correct specifications to ensure that the right goods are purchased or sourced.

Ensure that motor spares are packed orderly onto shelves to ensure easy retrieval and accessibility of spares.

Supervise Stores Assistants to ensure that they are inputting on all stores documents to ensure compliance of stores policy and procedures.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Purchasing and Supply or Inventory Management.

Should have 5 ‘O’ level passes including English language, Maths and or Accounts.

A qualification in CIPS is an added advantage.

At least 2-3 years relevant experience.

Other

How to Apply

Applications meeting the above-stated requirements should submit a detailed Curriculum vitae and certified copies of proof of qualifications, clearly headed “Stores Officer” to:

The Human Resource Officer