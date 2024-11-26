Strategic Information Evaluation Clerk (Mberengwa)
Job Description
The Strategic Information and Evaluation (SIE) Clerk is a key member of the Strategic Information and Evaluation team at district level responsible for data collection, cleaning, and entry into ACCE project databases, as well as regular data analysis.
Duties and Responsibilities
The SIE clerk will assist the DSIE Officer in carrying out the following duties:
- Timely collection of client level and aggregate program from all health facilities and communities,
- Review submitted data and check for completeness, inconsistencies, and outliers.
- Data entry in client level and aggregate program databases including DHIS2 and DATIM
- Data de-duplication in collaboration with other IPs and MoHCC at district level.
- Conduct regular site visits with SIE officers to assess program data quality using standard data quality assessment tools.
- Participate in capacity building of healthcare workers in monitoring and evaluation through coaching and mentoring.
- Generate data reports and provide data feedback to MOHCC staff and other information stakeholders.
- Implement data quality assurance strategies including routine data quality assessments using a standard ZHI Data verification tool and provide feedback for decision making and corrective actions.
- Distribute M&E tools to all supported health facilities.
- Regular analysis of program data to identify program strengths and gaps.
- Ensure accurate and timely submission of High Frequency Reports (HFR) and Monthly Return Forms.
- Support roll out and use of digital and mobile data reporting platforms.
- Participate in data review meetings and further build the M&E capacity of MOHCC staff.
- Actively participate in project assessments and studies/researches .
- Represent the district at M&E fora as assigned by the supervisors .
- Perform any other duties assigned by the supervisors.
Qualifications and Experience
The responsibilities of this position require the post holder to have regular contact with vulnerable individuals. Therefore, the candidate must have no previous safeguarding issues. The post holder is also required to comply with ZHI’s safeguarding policies and guidance.
- A diploma/ degree in computer sciences, mathematics, statistics, public health, demography or social sciences is desirable
- Conversant with relevant computer programs a requirement
- Demonstrated experience capturing HIV program data in DHIS2/DATIM
- Good reading and writing skills.
- Proficiency in desktop software (MS Word, Excel, Outlook) a requisite
- Demonstrated success in multicultural environments is an advantage
Knowledge, Skills & Abilities:
- Ability to work with others and to develop and maintain compatibility among project staff, subcontractors, and recipients of assistance.
- Proficient computer skills for data collection and word processing software.
- Attitude for learning and enhancing skills.
- Able to troubleshoot problems in collecting and entering data.
- Upholds patient confidentiality.
- Willing to travel to multiple health facilities
Other
How to Apply
Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI)
Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI) is a not-for-profit human development organisation which is registered as a Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO 17/22). ZHI’s mission is to develop and deliver innovative and sustainable high impact integrated health interventions with local communities while working with and strengthening existing institutions.
The Accelerated and Comprehensive HIV Care for Epidemic Control in Zimbabwe (ACCE) project's objective is to complement the government of Zimbabwe (GOZ)’s efforts towards epidemic control by targeting testing to efficiently identify PLHIV, ensuring all newly diagnosed PLHIV are immediately linked to treatment, and all PLHIV on treatment have ready access to antiretroviral therapy (ART), are retained on treatment, and remain virally suppressed. The program is being implemented in 9 districts in Midlands (Gweru, Kwekwe, Mberengwa and Gokwe South) and in Manicaland (Makoni, Mutare, Chipinge, Mutasa and Buhera).