Strategic Information Evaluation Clerk (Mberengwa)

Job Description

The Strategic Information and Evaluation (SIE) Clerk is a key member of the Strategic Information and Evaluation team at district level responsible for data collection, cleaning, and entry into ACCE project databases, as well as regular data analysis.

Duties and Responsibilities

The SIE clerk will assist the DSIE Officer in carrying out the following duties:

Timely collection of client level and aggregate program from all health facilities and communities,

Review submitted data and check for completeness, inconsistencies, and outliers.

Data entry in client level and aggregate program databases including DHIS2 and DATIM

Data de-duplication in collaboration with other IPs and MoHCC at district level.

Conduct regular site visits with SIE officers to assess program data quality using standard data quality assessment tools.

Participate in capacity building of healthcare workers in monitoring and evaluation through coaching and mentoring.

Generate data reports and provide data feedback to MOHCC staff and other information stakeholders.

Implement data quality assurance strategies including routine data quality assessments using a standard ZHI Data verification tool and provide feedback for decision making and corrective actions.

Distribute M&E tools to all supported health facilities.

Regular analysis of program data to identify program strengths and gaps.

Ensure accurate and timely submission of High Frequency Reports (HFR) and Monthly Return Forms.

Support roll out and use of digital and mobile data reporting platforms.

Participate in data review meetings and further build the M&E capacity of MOHCC staff.

Actively participate in project assessments and studies/researches .

Represent the district at M&E fora as assigned by the supervisors .

Perform any other duties assigned by the supervisors.

Qualifications and Experience

The responsibilities of this position require the post holder to have regular contact with vulnerable individuals. Therefore, the candidate must have no previous safeguarding issues. The post holder is also required to comply with ZHI’s safeguarding policies and guidance.