Student on Attachment (Harare)
Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ)
Job Description
Assisting in ensuring that procurement activities are conducted in accordance with government policies, laws, and regulations.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Supporting the procurement team in drafting and reviewing procurement documents such as Request for Proposals (RFPs), contracts, and purchase orders.
- Assist with Sourcing Suppliers.
- Assist in managing and organizing procurement records and files, ensuring they are complete, accurate, and compliant with regulations.
- Assisting in the preparation of procurement reports for management or audit purposes.
- Helping in the preparation and issuance of tenders and bids.
- Assisting with supplier evaluation and selection processes.
Qualifications and Experience
- Studying towards a Degree in Purchasing and Supply Management.
- High level of integrity, analytical and negotiating Skills.
- Sound Knowledge of the public procurement laws and regulations.
Other
How to Apply
If you are a motivated student looking for a challenging and rewarding attachment experience, please submit your application letter, CV and letter of recommendation from your University to: hr@saz.org.zw
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ)
Browse Jobs
.
Related Jobs
Teecherz Home & Office
Students On Attachment : Human Resources (Harare)
Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Student on attachment - Marketing (Harare)
Deadline: