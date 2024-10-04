Student on Attachment (Harare)

Job Description

Assisting in ensuring that procurement activities are conducted in accordance with government policies, laws, and regulations.

Duties and Responsibilities

Supporting the procurement team in drafting and reviewing procurement documents such as Request for Proposals (RFPs), contracts, and purchase orders.

Assist with Sourcing Suppliers.

Assist in managing and organizing procurement records and files, ensuring they are complete, accurate, and compliant with regulations.

Assisting in the preparation of procurement reports for management or audit purposes.

Helping in the preparation and issuance of tenders and bids.

Assisting with supplier evaluation and selection processes.

Qualifications and Experience

Studying towards a Degree in Purchasing and Supply Management.

High level of integrity, analytical and negotiating Skills.

Sound Knowledge of the public procurement laws and regulations.

Other

How to Apply

If you are a motivated student looking for a challenging and rewarding attachment experience, please submit your application letter, CV and letter of recommendation from your University to: hr@saz.org.zw