Pindula|
List ProductAccount
Green Fuel

Time Keeper (Chiredzi)

Green Fuel
Jun. 16, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and expeerienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Record employees in the daily attendance register.
  • Calculate hours worked for all Harvesting department employees.
  • Receive and induct all Harvesting new engagements on clocking proceedings.
  • Captures leave and off days for all employees.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Human Resources Management or equivalent.
  • Computer literacy in MS Office.
  • High degree of confidentiality.
  • Good communication and strong coordination skills.
  • Honest and trustworthy.
  • A team player.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their applications to: alpha.maenga@greenfuel.co.zw

Deadline: 16 June 2023

Green Fuel

Green Fuel offers environmentally friendly and sustainable renewable vehicle fuel and electricity that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality. The Green Fuel Ethanol Project was awarded National Project Status by the Government of Zimbabwe due to the significant benefits it will bring to the country.

Green Fuel's estates are located in Chipinge, Zimbabwe. The Chisumbanje Estate – 40,000 hectares· The Middle Sabi Estate – 10,000 hectares.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Proserve Consulting Group
Proserve Consulting Group

Human Resources Officer (Harare)

Deadline:
Gwanda State University (GSU)
Gwanda State University (GSU)

Senior Assistant Registrar, Human Resources

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback