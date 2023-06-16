Time Keeper (Chiredzi)

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and expeerienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Record employees in the daily attendance register.
- Calculate hours worked for all Harvesting department employees.
- Receive and induct all Harvesting new engagements on clocking proceedings.
- Captures leave and off days for all employees.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Human Resources Management or equivalent.
- Computer literacy in MS Office.
- High degree of confidentiality.
- Good communication and strong coordination skills.
- Honest and trustworthy.
- A team player.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send their applications to: alpha.maenga@greenfuel.co.zw
Deadline: 16 June 2023