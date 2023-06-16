Time Keeper (Chiredzi)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and expeerienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Record employees in the daily attendance register.

Calculate hours worked for all Harvesting department employees.

Receive and induct all Harvesting new engagements on clocking proceedings.

Captures leave and off days for all employees.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Human Resources Management or equivalent.

Computer literacy in MS Office.

High degree of confidentiality.

Good communication and strong coordination skills.

Honest and trustworthy.

A team player.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their applications to: alpha.maenga@greenfuel.co.zw

Deadline: 16 June 2023