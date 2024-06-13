Traditional Apprenticeship Programme (TAP)

***FROM CLASS 3 TO CALSS ONE***

Duties and Responsibilities

TBA.

Qualifications and Experience

NO ACADEMIC QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED.

Pervious exposure/ experienced is an added advantage.

DURATION OF COURSES:

120 hours.

Mode of training: Modular System.

Cost of consumables is not included in the fees structure.

Other

How to Apply

ENROLMENT PROCEDURE:

Registration forms can be obtained from the Education & Enterprise Department or college reception. Attach copy of National ID. Courses will only no subject to sufficient numbers being enrolled, i.e. a minimum of 10 participants per course.

Programs run on Saturdays during the school term. Holidays: 2 weeks blocks in April, August & December. (Dates To Be Advised.)

Fees: Total fees to complete course: US$I55 USD excluding consumables.

NB: All fees to be paid by end of 2nd term/ Block to enable timeous processing of Certificates.

FEES SUBJECT TO REVIEW

Contacts:

Mutare Polytechnic Reception: +263202063141

Ms. Rupapa P. - 0772587662/ 0717365375

Mrs. Chibururu. - 0775916201

Mrs. Nyachega. - 0773993028

For further inquiries please contact: The Principal, Mutare Polytechnic, P.O. BOX 640 Mutare.

CURRENT FEES

Term/ Block One: ($95 USD-Total Fees For Term).

Term/ Block Two: ($60 USD-Total Fees For Term).

Term Three: Attachment (No Fees Paid while on attachment).