Traditional Apprenticeship Programme (TAP)
Mutare Polytechnic Education & Enterprise Development Deportment is offering short courses under the Traditional Apprenticeship Programme to empower individuals, promote self-employment & entrepreneurship.
COURSE:
- Accountancy
- Art & Design Introduction.
- AutoCAD.
- Auto Electrics.
- Bakery Studies.
- Beauty Therapy.
- Boarding and dinning Management.
- Braiding and Weaving /Hairdressing.
- Brick Block Laying Studies).
- Business Management Studies:
- Carpentry & Joinery /Furniture Making.
- Diesel Plant Fitting.
- Early Childhood Education & Care.
- Electrical Installation & Maintenance.
- Events Management.
- Garment Making (Cutting & Designing).
- Horticulture.
- Hospitality studies.
- Interior Decor.
- Introduction to Computers.
- Know About Business/ Start Your Business MYB).
- Labors Science.
- Chemical and Detergents Manufacturing.
- Motor Mechanics.
- Music Courses
- Panel Beating & Spray Painting-Vehicle Body Repair.
- Plumbing and Drain laying.
- Poultry Production and Small Livestock Management.
- Records Management. 2-Library & Info Science.
- Professional cookery (Catering Studies).
- Marketing Management Studies.
- Eco-Tourism and Tour Guide.
- Refrigeration and Air Conditioning.
- Boiler Making - Welding and Fabrication.
- Occupational Health and Safety.
- Disaster Preparedness and Response (DPR).
- Water, Sanitization and Hygiene (WASH).
- Office Management/ Secretarial Studies
- Transport and Logistic Management.
- Purchasing and Supply Management.
- English and Communication Skills.
- Solar Installation, Repair and Maintenance (New)
PREPARATION FOR TRADE TESTING
***FROM CLASS 3 TO CALSS ONE***
Qualifications and Experience
- NO ACADEMIC QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED.
- Pervious exposure/ experienced is an added advantage.
DURATION OF COURSES:
- 120 hours.
- Mode of training: Modular System.
- Cost of consumables is not included in the fees structure.
How to Apply
ENROLMENT PROCEDURE:
Registration forms can be obtained from the Education & Enterprise Department or college reception. Attach copy of National ID. Courses will only no subject to sufficient numbers being enrolled, i.e. a minimum of 10 participants per course.
Programs run on Saturdays during the school term. Holidays: 2 weeks blocks in April, August & December. (Dates To Be Advised.)
Fees: Total fees to complete course: US$I55 USD excluding consumables.
NB: All fees to be paid by end of 2nd term/ Block to enable timeous processing of Certificates.
FEES SUBJECT TO REVIEW
Contacts:
- Mutare Polytechnic Reception: +263202063141
- Ms. Rupapa P. - 0772587662/ 0717365375
- Mrs. Chibururu. - 0775916201
- Mrs. Nyachega. - 0773993028
For further inquiries please contact: The Principal, Mutare Polytechnic, P.O. BOX 640 Mutare.
- Telephone +263202063141
- Emai: principalmutarepolytechnic@gmail.com
CURRENT FEES
- Term/ Block One: ($95 USD-Total Fees For Term).
- Term/ Block Two: ($60 USD-Total Fees For Term).
- Term Three: Attachment (No Fees Paid while on attachment).
Mutare Polytechnic
Mutare Polytechnic is a parastatal technical vocational education and training institution under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education of the government of Zimbabwe, it is located in Mutare, Manicaland Province.
Mutare Polytechnic
P.O. Box 640, Mutare
Josiah Tongogara/Vincent Ave
Tel: +263 20 63141 / 63153
Fax: +263 20 66912