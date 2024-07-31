Waiter/ Waitress x3 (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above posts at Matopo National Park (Tshabalala Refreshment Centre). The incumbents will be reporting to the Accounts Clerk.

Duties and Responsibilities

Preparing tables for clients’ meals.

Decorating the dining tables and room.

Checking dishes and kitchenware for cleanliness and presentation and report any problems.

Presenting menu and providing detailed information when asked.

Taking orders from clients.

Communicating order details to the kitchen staff.

Serving food and beverages to clients.

Cleaning glasses and cutlery in the dining.

Qualifications and Experience

At least a certificate in Catering, Food preparation or Tourism and Hospitality.

Knowledge of Parks Estate environment and basic knowledge and understanding of the behaviour of wild animals is an added advantage.

Proven experience in hotel and catering industry is a must.

Active listening and communication skills.

Strong interpersonal skills, professional, mature, openness and collaborative skills.

Should be physically fit.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to:

The Senior Regional Manager