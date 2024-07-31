Waiter/ Waitress x3 (Bulawayo)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above posts at Matopo National Park (Tshabalala Refreshment Centre). The incumbents will be reporting to the Accounts Clerk.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Preparing tables for clients’ meals.
- Decorating the dining tables and room.
- Checking dishes and kitchenware for cleanliness and presentation and report any problems.
- Presenting menu and providing detailed information when asked.
- Taking orders from clients.
- Communicating order details to the kitchen staff.
- Serving food and beverages to clients.
- Cleaning glasses and cutlery in the dining.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least a certificate in Catering, Food preparation or Tourism and Hospitality.
- Knowledge of Parks Estate environment and basic knowledge and understanding of the behaviour of wild animals is an added advantage.
- Proven experience in hotel and catering industry is a must.
- Active listening and communication skills.
- Strong interpersonal skills, professional, mature, openness and collaborative skills.
- Should be physically fit.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to:
The Senior Regional Manager
Matopo Regional Office
P.O Box 2283
Bulawayo
Email: fnjerere@zimparks.org.zw, sndhlovu@zimparks.org.zw hand deliver to Zimparks Offices, Between JM Nkomo and Fort Streets along 15th Avenue on or before the 31st July 2024.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority is an agency of the Zimbabwe government managing national parks. ZimParks conserves Zimbabwe's wildlife heritage through effective, efficient and sustainable utilization of natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations and stakeholders. Conservation involves ecological research and monitoring with respect to the various wildlife species in the country.
Phone: +263 (242) 707625/ 8, +263 8677707627
Website: https://www.zimparks.org.zw/
Email: info@zimparks.org.zw