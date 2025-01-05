Warehouse Keeper & Tally Clerk (Harare)

Job Description

A Warehouse Keeper is responsible for the efficient management of warehouse operations, including the receipt, storage, and distribution of goods. This role requires attention to detail, organizational skills, and the ability to work collaboratively with team members to ensure smooth operations

Duties and Responsibilities

Maintain accurate records of inventory levels, shipments, and receipts.

Assist in generating reports for management on inventory status and warehouse operations.

Operate warehouse equipment, such as forklifts and pallet jacks, safely and efficiently.

Perform routine maintenance checks on equipment to ensure functionality.

Follow all safety protocols and procedures to maintain a safe working environment.

Report any safety hazards or concerns to management promptly.

Maintain accurate inventory records using warehouse management software.

Conduct regular inventory audits to ensure stock accuracy.

Organize and categorize inventory for easy access.

Inspect incoming shipments for accuracy and damage.

Document and report discrepancies in received items.

Qualifications and Experience

More than 5 years experience of warehouse management experience.

How to Apply

Please send updated resume and qualifications to: talentpool@satewave.com in the subject format of "Position applied + name"