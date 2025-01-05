Warehouse Keeper & Tally Clerk (Harare)
Job Description
A Warehouse Keeper is responsible for the efficient management of warehouse operations, including the receipt, storage, and distribution of goods. This role requires attention to detail, organizational skills, and the ability to work collaboratively with team members to ensure smooth operations
Duties and Responsibilities
- Maintain accurate records of inventory levels, shipments, and receipts.
- Assist in generating reports for management on inventory status and warehouse operations.
- Operate warehouse equipment, such as forklifts and pallet jacks, safely and efficiently.
- Perform routine maintenance checks on equipment to ensure functionality.
- Follow all safety protocols and procedures to maintain a safe working environment.
- Report any safety hazards or concerns to management promptly.
- Maintain accurate inventory records using warehouse management software.
- Conduct regular inventory audits to ensure stock accuracy.
- Organize and categorize inventory for easy access.
- Inspect incoming shipments for accuracy and damage.
- Document and report discrepancies in received items.
Qualifications and Experience
- More than 5 years experience of warehouse management experience.
Other
How to Apply
Please send updated resume and qualifications to: talentpool@satewave.com in the subject format of "Position applied + name"
Satewave Technologies
Satewave Technologies is an integrated Zimbabwean construction technology services company, operating in the telecommunications, electrical, civil construction sectors and is the ZTE Accredited business partner for ZTE mobile phones in Zimbabwe. Satewave offers a range of expert contracting services to both public and private sector customers.
Phone number: +263-4-443876, +263-777267267, +263-782968968