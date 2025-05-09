HomeMarketPhones
Samsung Galaxy A05s (128GB, 4GB)

$137
In Stock
Experience smooth performance and ample storage with the Samsung Galaxy A05s. This affordable smartphone boasts a vibrant 6.7-inch display, a powerful Snapdragon 680 processor, and a massive 5000mAh battery for all-day use. Capture clear photos with the versatile triple-camera system. Get it now with 128GB of storage and 4GB of RAM for multitasking ease.

Features & Specs

  • Storage Memory128GB
  • RAM4GB
  • Extended RAM0

