Samsung Galaxy A05s (128GB, 6GB)

Samsung Galaxy A05s Specs:Release:
1. Released on October 18, 2023.
Design:
2. Dimensions: 168 x 77.8 x 8.8 mm.
3. Weight: 194 g.
4. Build: Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame.
5. SIM: Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by).
Display:
6. Type: PLS LCD, 90Hz.
7. Size: 6.7 inches.
8. Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels.
Platform:
9. Operating System: Android 13.
10. Chipset: Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G.
11. CPU: Octa-core (4x2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver).
12. GPU: Adreno 610.
Memory:
13. Card slot: microSDXC (dedicated slot).
14. Internal Storage: 64GB/128GB.
15. RAM: 4GB/6GB.
Main Camera:
16. Triple Camera Setup: 50 MP (wide), 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth).
17. Features: LED flash.
18. Video: 1080p@30/60fps.
Selfie Camera:
19. Single Camera: 13 MP.
20. Video: 1080p@30fps.
Sound:
21. Loudspeaker: Yes.
22. 3.5mm jack: Yes.
Connectivity:
23. WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct.
24. Bluetooth: 5.1.
25. GPS: Yes.
26. NFC: Yes (market/region dependent).27. USB: USB Type-C 2.0.
Features:
28. Sensors: Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity.
Battery:
29. Type: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable.
30. Charging: 25W wired.Colors:
31. Black, Silver, Light Green, Violet.
Additional Information:
- Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE.
- SAR EU: 0.58 W/kg (head), 1.31 W/kg (body).
- Models: SM-A057F, SM-A057F/DS, SM-A057M, SM-A057M/DS, SM-A057G/DSN.
Tests:
- Performance:
- AnTuTu: 264,654 (v9), 316,956 (v10).
- GeekBench: 1,457 (v5), 1,449 (v6).
- GFXBench: 7fps (ES 3.1 onscreen).
- Display: Contrast ratio: 1418:1 (nominal).
- Camera: Photo/Video.
- Loudspeaker: -30.0 LUFS (Average).
- Battery (new): Active use score 11:32h.