Samsung Galaxy A05s (128GB, 6GB)

$148
In Stock
Samsung Galaxy A05s Specs:Release:

1. Released on October 18, 2023.

Design:

2. Dimensions: 168 x 77.8 x 8.8 mm.

3. Weight: 194 g.

4. Build: Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame.

5. SIM: Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by).

Display:

6. Type: PLS LCD, 90Hz.

7. Size: 6.7 inches.

8. Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels.

Platform:

9. Operating System: Android 13.

10. Chipset: Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G.

11. CPU: Octa-core (4x2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver).

12. GPU: Adreno 610.

Memory:

13. Card slot: microSDXC (dedicated slot).

14. Internal Storage: 64GB/128GB.

15. RAM: 4GB/6GB.

Main Camera:

16. Triple Camera Setup: 50 MP (wide), 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth).

17. Features: LED flash.

18. Video: 1080p@30/60fps.

Selfie Camera:

19. Single Camera: 13 MP.

20. Video: 1080p@30fps.

Sound:

21. Loudspeaker: Yes.

22. 3.5mm jack: Yes.

Connectivity:

23. WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct.

24. Bluetooth: 5.1.

25. GPS: Yes.

26. NFC: Yes (market/region dependent).27. USB: USB Type-C 2.0.

Features:

28. Sensors: Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity.

Battery:

29. Type: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable.

30. Charging: 25W wired.Colors:

31. Black, Silver, Light Green, Violet.

Additional Information:

- Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE.

- SAR EU: 0.58 W/kg (head), 1.31 W/kg (body).

- Models: SM-A057F, SM-A057F/DS, SM-A057M, SM-A057M/DS, SM-A057G/DSN.

Tests:

- Performance:  

- AnTuTu: 264,654 (v9), 316,956 (v10).  

- GeekBench: 1,457 (v5), 1,449 (v6).  

- GFXBench: 7fps (ES 3.1 onscreen).

- Display: Contrast ratio: 1418:1 (nominal).

- Camera: Photo/Video.

- Loudspeaker: -30.0 LUFS (Average).

- Battery (new): Active use score 11:32h.

