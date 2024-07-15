This version of the Samsung Galaxcy A04s comes with 64GB of internal storage and 4GB RAM. The other features are generally the same with other variants, mainly the large 5000 mAh battery wqith 15W wired charging, a 50 Megapixel camera and the 6.5-inch display.
Samsung Galaxy A04s (64GB, 4GB)
$145
Specifications
- ➤ Fast Charge15W
- ➤ ProcessorExynos 850 (8nm)
- ➤ Operating SystemAndroid 12
- ➤ Release DateSeptember 2022
- ➤ Selfie Front Camera5 Megapixels
- ➤ Back Camera50 Megapixels
- ➤ Display6.5 inches
- ➤ Network4G LTE - 3G - 2G
- ➤ Battery Size5000 mAh
- ➤ RAM4GB
- ➤ Storage Memory64GB
- ➤ ModelGalaxy A04s