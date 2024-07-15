Pindula|Search Pindula
Samsung Galaxy A73 (128GB, 6GB)

The Samsung Galaxy A73 boasts a large 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, anda Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. The phone has a long-lasting 5000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. 

The A73 has quad rear camera system with a 108-megapixel main sensor, 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor, 5-megapixel macro sensor, and 5-megapixel depth sensor. With such camera specs, it is one of the most advanced for a mid-range phone at its price. 

The fingerprint sensor is on the display.

$429

Specifications

  • Fast Charge25W
  • ProcessorQualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm)
  • Operating SystemAndroid 12
  • Release DateApril 2022
  • Selfie Front Camera32 Megapixels
  • Back Camera108 Megapixels
  • Display6.7 inches
  • Network5G - 4G LTE - 3G - 2G
  • Battery Size5000 mAh
  • RAM6GB
  • Storage Memory128GB
  • ModelGalaxy A73
