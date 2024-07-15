Samsung Galaxy A73 (128GB, 6GB)

The Samsung Galaxy A73 boasts a large 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, anda Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. The phone has a long-lasting 5000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging.

The A73 has quad rear camera system with a 108-megapixel main sensor, 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor, 5-megapixel macro sensor, and 5-megapixel depth sensor. With such camera specs, it is one of the most advanced for a mid-range phone at its price.

The fingerprint sensor is on the display.