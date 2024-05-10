Introducing the Tecno Pop 7, the most affordable smartphone with a large display and long-lasting battery.

The Tecno Pop 7 features a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a waterdrop notch design. It has a powerful Unisoc SC9863A1 octa-core processor and 2GB of RAM, making it perfect for everyday tasks like browsing the web, checking social media, and playing games. The Pop 7 also has a large 5000mAh battery that can easily last for a full day on a single charge.

On the camera front, the Tecno Pop 7 has an 8MP rear camera with LED flash and a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies. It also runs on Android 12 Go edition with HiOS 11 on top, giving you a smooth and responsive user experience.

The Tecno Pop 7 is available in two colors: Endless Black and Capri Blue. It is priced at just $99, making it one of the most affordable smartphones on the market.

Key Features:

6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD display

Unisoc SC9863A1 octa-core processor

2GB of RAM

5000mAh battery

8MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Android 12 Go edition with HiOS 11

Priced at just $95

Order your Tecno Pop 7 today and experience the best of affordable smartphones!