Tecno Pova 6 Neo, released in May 2024, offers a large 6.78" 120Hz IPS LCD display. It is powered by a Mediatek Helio G99 Ultimate chipset with 8GB RAM and comes with 128GB/256GB storage. The device features a 50MP main camera, 7000mAh battery with 33W wired charging, and runs on Android 14 with HIOS 14.