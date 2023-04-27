Adam Chicksen Signs New Contract At Notts County

Warriors leftback Adam Chicksen has signed a new two-year deal at Notts County.

Chicksen (31), who moved to Meadow Lane in 2020, has scored 11 times this season, an astonishing goal tally considering he had only previously scored seven in his whole career.

A joint-statement from the club’s board of directors and head coach Luke Williams reads:

We’re delighted to reward the immense contribution Adam has made to the club. As a player, we think he has a very unique skillset – incredible stamina and determination which complement his qualities at both ends of the pitch. As a person, he has embraced the club’s philosophy superbly and become an amazing role model for his team-mates, leading by example day-in, day-out. He’s a huge asset in so many ways and we know our supporters will share our happiness that he has committed his future to us.

Chicken received his first international call-up for Zimbabwe on the 13th of March 2018, which he qualified for through his father who is of Zimbabwean Heritage.

The defender has played for several clubs in England, among them Milton Keynes Dons, Leyton Orient, Brighton & Hove Albion, Gillingham, Charlton Athletic, and Bradford City.

More: Pindula News