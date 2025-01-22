This is the only phone in the itel range in Zimbabwe to have 256GB and still be this affordable. Except for the 256GB internal storage and the 12GB RAM (4GB hardware RAM and 8 GB virtual) it shares the other specs with the A70 128GB version here.
itel A70 (256GB, 4GB)
256GB
4GB
5000 mAh
13 Megapixels
$99
In Stock
Make Order
Cash on Delivery
Zero Deposit Credit Options
Civil servants and pensioners in Zimbabwe only.
Delivery throughout Zimbabwe
$0 /mo3 monthsApply for 3 months
$0 /mo6 monthsApply for 6 months
Full Specifications
- ➤ Storage Memory256GB
- ➤ RAM4GB
- ➤ Extended RAM8GB
- ➤ Battery Size5000 mAh
- ➤ Fast Charge10W
- ➤ Network4G LTE - 3G - 2G
- ➤ Back Camera13 Megapixels
- ➤ Selfie Front Camera8 Megapixels
- ➤ ProcessorUnisoc T603
- ➤ Operating SystemAndroid 13
- ➤ Display6.6''
- ➤ ColoursWhite, Black
- ➤ ModelA70 256GB
- ➤ Release DateJanuary 2024