Mnangagwa Confers Tongai Muzenda With Liberation Hero Status

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has conferred liberation hero status on the late Vice President Simon Muzenda’s late son, Tongai Muzenda.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda dated 28 April, ZANU PF Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu wrote:

His Excellency, the President and First Secretary of Zanu PF, Cde Dr E.D Mnangagwa has conferred a liberation hero status to the late Cde Tongai Muzenda who died on 26 April 2023 and will be buried at Chingito Farm, Tariro Village, Gutu. The family can be contacted through our Masvingo Provincial Office. I shall be most grateful if you would make the usual arrangements for his burial and payment of benefits to his family. He is from Masvingo Province.

Muzenda, who was the Minerals and Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe general manager, was killed in a car crash on Wednesday night.

He was a former Deputy Minister of Labour and Public Service and also served as a Member of Parliament for the Gutu West constituency.

More: Pindula News