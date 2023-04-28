Ngarivhume Being Persecuted For Fighting Corruption - Chin'ono

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has said political activist Jacob Ngarivhume is being persecuted for fighting corruption.

Ngarivhume, who was represented by Professor Lovemore Madhuku, was convicted by Harare Magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka on Thursday on charges of inciting public violence after a full trial.

On Friday, Ngarivhume was sentenced to four years imprisonment by Chakanyuka but 12 months were conditionally suspended, according to ZimLive.

Posting on Facebook, Chin’ono said it was not only Ngarivhume who was on trial, but every Zimbabwean’s constitutional rights guaranteed by the Zimbabwean constitution was also on trial. He wrote:

As Zimbabwean political activist Jacob Ngarivhume awaits his sentence this morning after being convicted yesterday for something underwritten in our constitution, we should all remember that Jacob is only a symbol. What was on trial and is being sentenced today is everyone’s right to exercise YOUR constitutional rights guaranteed by the Zimbabwean constitution. It is that very same constitution that was on trial and is being sentenced. Consequent to understanding that reality should also make us know that selective solidarity shows that we are not yet ready to fight for everyone’s rights and the national cause, we are still fighting for personalities. It means we are not yet ready to fight for OUR and EVERYONE’S freedom. Stand tall Jacob knowing that your persecution is everyone’s persecution. All those who are genuinely pursuing respect for the rule of law and constitutionalism stand with you. Whatever sentence is delivered this morning, we will stand with you because fighting against corruption should never be criminalized! We take comfort as ordinary citizens in seeing all the messages of solidarity from some bold opposition leaders who understand what this is about. It is not about individuals being persecuted, it is about what those individuals are being persecuted for, our quest for freedom for all and a better society where we are governed by the law, not political orders. Solidarity gives those being persecuted strength to carry on, they are not fighting for themselves, they are fighting for all of us. Understanding that is the beginning of political wisdom which should reside in all of us.

Incitement to public violence is defined as the act of urging, encouraging, or advocating for the use of violence by members of the public against other individuals or groups. The offense carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The Government has been accused of using the charge of incitement to public violence to suppress dissent and opposition.

Several political activists, journalists, and other individuals who speak out against the ruling party or its policies have been arrested and charged with incitement to public violence.

