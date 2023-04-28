War Veterans Oust Christopher Mutsvangwa

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) members have removed Christopher Mutsvangwa from his position as the chairman of the organisation.

War veterans accuse Mutsvangwa of unprofessionalism and failure to improve their livelihoods.

Addressing journalists in Harare on Wednesday, the ex-combatants said they have appointed a National Interim Committee with the Government’s blessing.

The interim committee’s vice chair, Ethan Matibela said the last ZNLWVA elective congress was held 10 years ago and Mutsvangwa’s tenure lapsed several years ago. Said Matibela:

The Association’s constitution dictates that the organization should be run and operated by an elected national executive whose mandate would last for five years and thereafter, an elective congress would be conducted. On several occasions, the association has experienced a gross disregard for its constitutional processes, chief among them, the lack of professionalism, no functioning systems in place, undue interference, lack of accountability and no clear programmes to embark on during the life of the sitting committee.

He added that the majority of war veterans are without access to basic healthcare services, a decent living pension and no decent accommodation.

Matibela applauded the late former chairperson Chengerai Hunzvi for pushing the Government to give war veterans a $50 000 gratuity each in the late 1990s. He said:

After this payment, the association suffered as management diverged from the core business of the private voluntary organisation’s welfare. The ministry advised us to create a National Interim Committee to resuscitate the association by preparing an elective congress upon which a fresh mandate will be given to a new national executive to run the affairs of the association for the next five years.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com, Mutsvangwa said it was wrong for war veterans to wash their dirty linen in public. He said:

I never feuded with my fellow war veterans during and after the liberation war. I am not going to feud with them now. This is unbecoming for war veterans to feud in the public domain. I will never comment on what they are saying.

The ZNLWVA was founded in 1990 to represent the interests of war veterans. It has been involved in various activities over the years, including advocating for better benefits for war veterans and supporting and speaking out against perceived injustices.

However, critics say ZNLWVA has become too closely aligned with ZANU PF and that its leaders have used their position to promote their own interests rather than those of all war veterans.

More: Pindula News