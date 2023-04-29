Mnangagwa Has Taken Zimbabwe Back To Rhodesian Oppression - Chamisa

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa says President Emmerson Mnangagwa has taken Zimbabwe back to Rhodesian-era oppression following the conviction of political activist Jacob Ngarivhume on public violence incitement charges.

Chamisa said Ngarivhume’s conviction is a betrayal of the gains of the liberation struggle, namely freedom, choice, and justice.

Posting on Twitter, Chamisa lamented what he described as the weaponisation of the law to punish Government critics. He wrote:

The Jacob Ngarivhume conviction is a reminder of what’s broken about Zimbabwe. The liberation struggle was about freedom, choice and justice. It is ridiculous and scandalous that chambers of justice have been turned into chambers of politics and guillotines of justice. The weaponization of the law against critics is a replica of the Rhodesian regime template of oppression. ED has taken us back to Rhodesian oppression. It mustn’t be criminal to oppose those who abuse power and authority. Zimbabwe shall be free! We’re fixing all this. Get ready!

Ngarivhume was on Friday sentenced to four years in jail following his conviction the previous day of public violence incitement charges.

He was convicted by Harare magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka after a full trial that lasted almost three years.

Ngarivhume’s defence team led by Lovemore Madhuku said they are going to appeal both the sentence and conviction at the High Court.

More: Pindula News