Tecno Spark 10 in Zimbabwe: Price, Full Specs, Availability

The Tecno Spark is one of the most popular mobile phones in Zimbabwe. It balances affordability and features that are normally found in more expensive devices.

As with its predecessor, the Spark 9, this phone comes in 3 variants: the Spark 10c on the lower end, the Spark 10 in the middle and the Spark 10 Pro on the upper end.

All 3 phones have been available in Zimbabwe since the end of March.

What is the Tecno Spark 10?

Tecno Spark is a brand of phone emade by Chinese company Transsion. It’s the same company that makes itl, Infinix and Oraimo brand devices.

In the Tecno range of phones, the Spark series is in the lower middle. The lowest in the range is the Pop series. The latest in this series is the Pop 7 and Pop 7 Pro. The prices of these phones usually range from $95 to $120

Next in the range is the Spark series. After the Spark is the Pova series. The Pova is not very common in Zimbabwe but it is available. Prices are generally in the same range as the Spark

Then comes Camon series. While they are considered medium rang phones, for the average Zimbabwean phone buyer, the Camon range is premium. It is therefore not as common as the Pops and the Sparks. You will find phones from $200 all the way to $340.

At the top, flagship if you will, is the Tecno Phantom brand. The pricing here starts at about $350 going up.

Spark 10 Full Specs:

Battery : 5,000mAh with +18W Fast Charge

: 5,000mAh with +18W Fast Charge Memory : 128GB ROM , 16GB RAM(8GB Extended RAM)

: 128GB ROM , 16GB RAM(8GB Extended RAM) Display : 6.6″ HD+90Hz Refresh Rate

: 6.6″ HD+90Hz Refresh Rate Back Camera: 50MP Ultra Clear

50MP Ultra Clear Selfie Camera : 8MP Glowing Selfie with Dual Flash

: 8MP Glowing Selfie with Dual Flash Video : 1080p@30fps

: 1080p@30fps Operating System : Android 13, HIOS 12

: Android 13, HIOS 12 SIM : Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Network : 2G, 3G, 4G LTE

: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE Chipset : Mediatek MT6765 Helio G37 (12 nm)

: Mediatek MT6765 Helio G37 (12 nm) CPU : Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)

: Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) Card slot : microSDXC

: microSDXC Fingerprint: Yes, side-mounted.

Spark 10c, Spark 10, and Spark 10 Pro compared

Spark 10 Pro Spark 10 Spark 10c Battery 5000 mAh 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charging 18w Fast Charging 18w Fast Charging 18w Fast Charging Storage Memory 128GB/256GB 128GB 128GB RAM 4G/8GB 8GB 4GB Camera 50 megapixels 50 megapixels 16 megapixels Display 6.8 inches 6.6 inches 6.6 inches Price $185 – $220 $150 – $170 $125 – $140

Tecno also released the Spark 10 5G globally but this is not available in Zimbabwe as we have no extensive 5G network yet.

Availability

The Spark 10 phones area available in Zimbabwe through the company’s extensive distribution network.

There are many Tecno and itel phones dotted across the country as well as informal traders. As long as the phone is boxed and the sal is not broken, you know you are buying a brand new phone and that you are covered by the 12 months warranty.