Update: Over 100 Fast To Death In Kenya, To "Meet Jesus"

More than 100 followers of Pastor Paul Mackenzie, of Good News International Church, were found dead in southeast Kenya, having been encouraged to fast to death to “meet Jesus” in the afterlife.

Autopsies on 40 of the bodies found on Mackenzie’s property revealed that the causes of death ranged from starvation to strangulation and suffocation.

Investigations are ongoing, and more than 400 people are still missing.

President William Ruto has commissioned a team to investigate and develop a legal framework for the scrutiny and self-regulation of religious institutions.

Mackenzie was arrested twice before in connection with the deaths of children and was released on bond both times. Upon his arrest, many of his followers gathered outside the court, praying for his release.

Another local pastor, Ezekiel Odero, was also arrested in connection with deaths at his megachurch and remains under investigation for his ties to Mackenzie.

The Kenya national communications authority suspended Odero’s TV channel for broadcasting inappropriate content on exorcism during restricted hours.